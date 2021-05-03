Dear Mom To Be, Are You Getting All The Sleep Required In Pregnancy?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Women often don’t get the sleep required in pregnancy as the body undergoes many changes; being cautious and working through some problems can be helpful.
Pregnancy is an undefined feeling. We can’t express it in words. During pregnancy, our body undergoes many hormonal changes that leads to many secondary problems. Insomnia or lack of sleep is one of them.
Generally, 8 out of 10 pregnant women suffer from insomnia. 8 hours sleep is a must for any individual. Yet, many women don’t get the sleep required in pregnancy as the changes in the body affect their daily routine.
During pregnancy, it is instructed by the doctor to drink plenty of water and other fluids. This leads to multiple bathroom breaks that hinder a sound sleep. It can be avoided by taking more fluids early in the day, and reducing them before bedtime.
The increasing size of the belly can also create problems during sleep. Straight postures can cause breathing issues for the fetus, so sleeping towards one’s left helps a lot. Nowadays, special types of cushions are also available in the market to help women get the sleep needed in pregnancy.
Due to the lack of proper sleep at night, women don’t wake up fresh in the morning. In the first trimester, the body tries to adjust itself to all changes, hormonal, psychological, and physical. This leads to constant thinking which can easily turn into stress.
Reading a book, whether physical or digital, can help women relax. It can be very relaxing for the mind as well as the body. A light massage can help women get the sleep required in pregnancy.
Leg cramps generally arise in the second half of the pregnancy. It is because the extra weight of the fetus leads to compression of blood vessels in the legs. Keeping legs downward while sitting should be avoided. It leads to circulation of blood downwards that causes the cramps.
Leg support is very important in such times. Also, sitting for a long time should be avoided. Iron-rich diet helps a lot.
Here are some tips that can help achieve the sleep required in pregnancy:
Do not take this lack of the sleep required during pregnancy lightly. Talk to your doctor before taking any medicine or pills.
My dear would-be mother, enjoy your pregnancy. The problems that you suffer from in this time just disappear when you hold your baby for the first time. All the best to expecting mothers!
