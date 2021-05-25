6 Energy Boosters To Stop Feeling Tired Right Now

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
These energy boosters are all easily doable tips that you can adopt in your everyday schedule. Give them a try!
Your eyelids are droopy. You can’t stop yawning. All you can think of is crawling into your bed and snuggling under the comforter.
Wake up!
You have dinner to cook, kids to bathe, email to check, work to catch up on before tomorrow’s meeting. But, wait, you ask yourself, doesn’t one need energy to accomplish all these things?
You know that catchy song you heard in your car that you love and can’t get out of your head? Find it on YouTube or download it on iTunes and turn that baby up. Bonus points if you show off your dance moves!
I used to love coffee. I was never an addict as such, but I like to think I was on my way. I stopped before that happened, and besides, tea is a healthier alternative. Try this recipe for hot, steaming energy in a cup. Also, black tea contains tons of antioxidants. Win-win!
Try not to watch TV late into the night or stare at the computer screen right before you hit the sack. Your eyes will be super tired and need more rest, and if you’re going to bed late anyway, chances are you aren’t getting your eight hours of beauty sleep (guilty as charged!). Also, your brain will take more time to settle down after you’ve gone to bed, because it’s being overstimulated when it should be winding down.
I am not ashamed to say that I am a huge advocate of drinking water. I’m no doctor, but I truly believe that not getting enough water is the case of many imbalances in the body. Water flushes out the toxins and keeps us clean inside and out. Give your system a boost and quench your thirst with water.
Meditation isn’t just for monks or hippies. It’s a great way to relax, find your center, and re-orient your thoughts back to what you need to achieve. We all have the drive to succeed if we only tap into our resources through meditation. I like to sit in front of a sunny window in the lotus position, and breathe deeply: inhale through the nose for 4 counts, hold for 2, exhale through the mouth for 8.
Try to get up around the same time every day, and give at least 30 minutes to yourself, for whatever you want to do. I’m still working on this one, but when I get the chance, I like to stretch all my muscles and get some yoga in before attending to the day’s activities.
What do you do to keep your energy levels up in order to meet your daily goals?
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
First published here
Jen has always enjoyed visual communications and writing ever since her school spelling bee days.
6 Ways To Energize Yourself Everyday: Specially For The Mothers Who Have To Multitask Each Day
