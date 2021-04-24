What Did You Expect From The Month Of March?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
March is the month when women are celebrated worldwide and the issues faced by women are discussed widely. How do you feel about the month?
Have you read the poem “March is the Month of Expectation” by Emily Dickinson? Very briefly and crisply, she mentions the summer joy and things which we don’t know.
Have you ever thought as a woman, what are our expectations from the month of March? Is it International Women’s Day celebration at the office or some inspiring sessions with leaders or waiting for kids’ exams to get over?
Now as we have already crossed March, were our expectations met? What actions are we going to take? Will the March impact last for few more months?
For me, this month was very special. Yes, I had a lot of expectations from my organization in terms of online IWD celebrations, various leaders connect sessions, and personally, my son’s online exams.
I am satisfied with March. Most of my expectations were met successfully. Thanks to the organization.
Today when I look back at the leader connect sessions and their messages through their personal experiences, few actions which I want to take consciously on day to day basis are –
Do share with me what was your expectation from March?
Image source: shutterstock
