Shreya Ghoshal songs

A Playlist Of 25 Of Shreya Ghoshal Songs I Have Enjoyed, On Her Birthday

Posted: March 11, 2021

A well known playback singer in Bollywood, known for her mellifluous voice; here’s a playlist of 25 of Shreya Ghoshal songs on her birthday on 12th March.

Born in West Bengal to a father who is an electrical engineer and a mother who is a literature graduate, Shreya Ghoshal hadn’t dreamt of becoming a playback singer.

Shreya set foot in Bollywood through the platform of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma in the year 2000. When she won the reality show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother noticed her and she got her first break in the movie Devdas as the playback singer for the female protagonist. And ever since, there has been no looking back for her.

Shreya Ghoshal has received four National awards and many other big and small accolades for the wonderful performances she has given. She is also the first Indian singer to have her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum.

Here is a compilation of the best Shreya Ghoshal songs for you to enjoy.

1) Bairi piya from Devdas

Shreya Ghoshal got the best female playback singer at National Film Awards and R D Burman Award for New Music Talent at the Filmfare Awards for this song.

2) Dola re dola from Devdas

Devdas was the debut movie for Shreya Ghoshal as a playback singer. She won Best Female Playback Singer award for this at Filmfare, IIFA, Zee Cine and Sansui awards and New Musical Sensation – Female at Stardust awards for the song dola re dola.

3) Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani

The Tamil and Telegu versions of the song were also sung by Shreya Ghoshal. She won Best Female Playback Singer at the Filmfare Awards for the Hindi version.

4) Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng

Shreya Ghoshal bagged the Best Female Playback Singer award for this beautiful melody at the Filmfare Awards and Asian Film Awards for teri ore.

5) Wada raha from Khakee

Although no laurels were won for this piece of work, the song and her work is as melodious and creditworthy as ever.

6) Pal pal har pal from Munna Bhai MBBS

Shreya Ghoshal got nominated for the Best Playback Singer at the Filmfare awards for this melodious number.

7) Teri meri from Bodyguard

Shreya Ghoshal won Best Female Playback Singer at IIFA, Guild Awards and Big Star Entertainment Awards.

8) Leja leja re from the album Ustad & the Divas

This video is actually a musical tell tale with an adorable visualisation of a love story, and though not from films, certainly has a place among a playlist of Shreya Ghoshal songs.

9) Manwa Lage from Happy New Year

For this song she was nominated for Best Female Playback Singer at Guild, Filmfare and Mirchi music awards.

10) Thodi der from Half Girlfriend

Shreya was given the Best Playback Singer and Female Vocalist of the year award for this song.

11) Raat bhar from Heropanti

Nominated as Best Female Playback singer, this song has been one of the favourites in most of our party mixes.

12) Nagada sang dhol baje from Ramleela

The perfect garba dance number which had been nominated for the most entertaining song and singer at Filmfare and Screen awards.

13) Saans me teri saans mili from Jab tak hai Jaan

Shreya Ghoshal received the Best Female playback singer award for this romantic melody at Zee Cine Awards.

14) Char kadam from PK

This is a romantic melody sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan.

15) Tere bin from Wazir

This duet is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.

16) Taare Ginn from Dil Bechaara

Beautiful song by Shreya Ghoshal composed by A R Rahman.

17) Ghar more pardesiya from Kalank

Depicts a classical Ramayan bhajan and dance being performed by Madhuri Dixit, also starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

18) Sunn raha hai from Aashiqui 2

The female version of this track was sung by Shreya Ghoshal for which she won Best Female Playback Singer award at IIFA, Zee Cine, Screen and GiMA awards.

19) Chori kiya re jiya from Dabanng

It’s a melodious track sung by the duo Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam.

20) Kaise mujhe tum mile from Ghajini

This is a soft romantic duet with a soothing ring to it.

21) Agar tum mil jao from Zeher

Shreya Ghoshal won the Best Female Playback Singer at Filmfare awards for the song.

22) Hulchul hui from Aaja Nachle

Very charming tune with an aesthetic touch to it.

23) Bahaara from I Hate Love Stories

Another beautiful rhythm performed to perfection by the singer.

24) Dil dooba from Khakee

A fast number sung by Shreya Ghoshal with perfection.

25) Has mat pagli from Toilet

Romantic tune from an movie with a social message.

Shreya Ghoshal has also played her part as a judge in many reality shows. But we love her most for the beautiful romantic songs she gives us which are here to stay in our playlists forever.

Shreya Ghoshal recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. We wish them the very best going ahead.

Comments

