A Playlist Of 25 Of Shreya Ghoshal Songs I Have Enjoyed, On Her Birthday

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
A well known playback singer in Bollywood, known for her mellifluous voice; here’s a playlist of 25 of Shreya Ghoshal songs on her birthday on 12th March.
Born in West Bengal to a father who is an electrical engineer and a mother who is a literature graduate, Shreya Ghoshal hadn’t dreamt of becoming a playback singer.
Shreya set foot in Bollywood through the platform of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma in the year 2000. When she won the reality show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother noticed her and she got her first break in the movie Devdas as the playback singer for the female protagonist. And ever since, there has been no looking back for her.
Shreya Ghoshal has received four National awards and many other big and small accolades for the wonderful performances she has given. She is also the first Indian singer to have her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum.
Here is a compilation of the best Shreya Ghoshal songs for you to enjoy.
Shreya Ghoshal got the best female playback singer at National Film Awards and R D Burman Award for New Music Talent at the Filmfare Awards for this song.
Devdas was the debut movie for Shreya Ghoshal as a playback singer. She won Best Female Playback Singer award for this at Filmfare, IIFA, Zee Cine and Sansui awards and New Musical Sensation – Female at Stardust awards for the song dola re dola.
The Tamil and Telegu versions of the song were also sung by Shreya Ghoshal. She won Best Female Playback Singer at the Filmfare Awards for the Hindi version.
Shreya Ghoshal bagged the Best Female Playback Singer award for this beautiful melody at the Filmfare Awards and Asian Film Awards for teri ore.
Although no laurels were won for this piece of work, the song and her work is as melodious and creditworthy as ever.
Shreya Ghoshal got nominated for the Best Playback Singer at the Filmfare awards for this melodious number.
Shreya Ghoshal won Best Female Playback Singer at IIFA, Guild Awards and Big Star Entertainment Awards.
This video is actually a musical tell tale with an adorable visualisation of a love story, and though not from films, certainly has a place among a playlist of Shreya Ghoshal songs.
For this song she was nominated for Best Female Playback Singer at Guild, Filmfare and Mirchi music awards.
Shreya was given the Best Playback Singer and Female Vocalist of the year award for this song.
Nominated as Best Female Playback singer, this song has been one of the favourites in most of our party mixes.
The perfect garba dance number which had been nominated for the most entertaining song and singer at Filmfare and Screen awards.
Shreya Ghoshal received the Best Female playback singer award for this romantic melody at Zee Cine Awards.
This is a romantic melody sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan.
This duet is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.
Beautiful song by Shreya Ghoshal composed by A R Rahman.
Depicts a classical Ramayan bhajan and dance being performed by Madhuri Dixit, also starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
The female version of this track was sung by Shreya Ghoshal for which she won Best Female Playback Singer award at IIFA, Zee Cine, Screen and GiMA awards.
It’s a melodious track sung by the duo Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam.
This is a soft romantic duet with a soothing ring to it.
Shreya Ghoshal won the Best Female Playback Singer at Filmfare awards for the song.
Very charming tune with an aesthetic touch to it.
Another beautiful rhythm performed to perfection by the singer.
A fast number sung by Shreya Ghoshal with perfection.
Romantic tune from an movie with a social message.
Shreya Ghoshal has also played her part as a judge in many reality shows. But we love her most for the beautiful romantic songs she gives us which are here to stay in our playlists forever.
Shreya Ghoshal recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. We wish them the very best going ahead.
Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Why I Don’t Buy Into Anupama Chopra’s Recent Take On Sexism In Film Music
13 Indian YouTube Singers You’d Love To Discover If You Haven’t Already
Wasn’t I ‘Too Dark’ For You Then? Now Your Wife Is ‘Too Boring’ For You?
A Bucket List Of 15 Madhuri Dixit Movies That Will Take You Down Memory Lane!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!