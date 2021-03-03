Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Pop Culture > A Mother Is An Individual Too – With Her Own Identity And Opinions!

A Mother Is An Individual Too – With Her Own Identity And Opinions!

Posted: March 3, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

A woman’s entire world revolves around her kid, but does having an aspiration/interest of her own undermine her as a mother?

The movie Tribhanga is the perfect way to exemplify this quote, ‘You reap what you sow,’ but in a discreet way of contemplation.

So let me first fill you in on the details of the film if you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet. This is the first Hindi movie directed by Renuka Shahane.

The plot revolves around three generations of women Nayantara (a renowned author), her daughter Anuradha (dancer turned actress) and her granddaughter Masha (housewife and an expecting mother). They are played by Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar respectively.

The movie has been beautifully portrayed in the language of Odissi dance. Here Nayantara is Abhanga ‘unstoppable and insanely intelligent’ while Anuradha is Tribhanga – ‘flawed or irregular,’ and Masha is Samabhanga – ‘completely balanced.’

They are flawed but they are relatable

As the movie begins, Nayantara suffers a brain stroke which puts her in a coma. This gets the family in the hospital. And slowly the various chapters on unconventional professional aspirations, sexual harassment, domestic violence and social shaming unfold.

Nayantara was married in an orthodox Marathi family where her MIL wanted her to concentrate solely on the household chores and children. Agonised with the shackles of conservative beliefs being imposed upon her and lack of her husband’s support, she leaves the house with her children Anuradha and Robindro.

While Anuradha is a fierce and insanely independent character. She abhors her mother due to a childhood trauma which she thinks that her mother knew but never took any action on. A  single mother to a child from an abusive live-in relationship, she is very protective of her daughter

Masha on the other hand is illustrated as a very calm person who marries into a rather traditional family by choice. She thinks this decision can give her future children a conventional childhood that she was denied due to her father’s absence.

Why must she lose her identity when she becomes a mom?

We gradually get to know how each of these women has dealt with their own share of challenges in life. It paints an almost accurate picture of the expectations that are set for mothers – of the boundaries drawn for a woman once she enters motherhood. Anything more or less is not to be accepted, in fact, loathed upon – not only by the society but by her own offsprings as well.

What agonises a mother most is never the shallow mindedness of the people around her. But when her own child whom she has relentlessly nurtured with her blood and sweat falls prey to this superficial attitude. It breaks her inside out.

A woman’s entire world revolves around her kid, but does having an aspiration or interest of her own undermine her as a mother? Does entering motherhood mean losing one’s identity and take a backseat in life? And if the answer to these questions is supposed to be ‘yes,’ then what will she reap on sowing the seeds of such an insignificant journey?

P.S. – A mother can reap a healthy harvest only when the seeds are nourished with virtues of strength and competence.

Picture credits: Still from the movie Tribhanga

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Managing your health when work & home boundaries dissolve with Sucheta Pal - WICA 2020

Comments

Related articles

Tribhanga – A Bittersweet Film That Explores The Complicated Mother-Daughter Relationship

Tribhanga

Can We Accept Our Mothers As Flawed Human Beings Trying Their Best?

Why A Mother With A Life Of Her Own Makes A Better Mother

Check Out These Must Watch Movies About Middle Aged Women Protagonists

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Dimple
In 1973, No One Questioned A 31y.o. Superstar ‘Marrying’ A 16y.o. Girl; What About Now?
5 Things Parents Of Daughters MUST Speak Up About, Never Mind Log Kya Kahenge
How Dare He Insult Me Like That At An Arranged Marriage Meeting?!
And I Swore To Protect My Baby From The ‘Cut Of Innocence’

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

These Benefits Of Figs For Women Will Make You Reach For One

daughter-in-law

I’m Not An ‘Arrogant’ DIL; I Only Want To Ensure My Traditional In-Laws Don’t Steamroll Over My Life

11 Dandiya And Garba Songs To Rock The Dance Floor This Navratri!

Karnas Wife Book Review

Karna’s Wife – The Outcast’s Queen

documentaries on Indian women

11 Documentaries On Indian Women You Must Watch

""