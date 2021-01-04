Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
relatable quotes for teenage girls

10 Relatable Quotes For Teenage Girls When No One Seems To Understand You!

Posted: January 4, 2021
Being a teenage girl isn’t the easiest today. But for days when you feel like no one gets you, here are 10 relatable quotes for teenage girls!

I remember being a teenage girl – confused and lost in my own world, longing to find comfort and solace in a song or a quote. And wondering if there was someone or something I could relate to.

Needless to say, teenage years are some of the best yet some of the most confusing years of our lives. Especially for young teen girls, these years can be tumultuous, draining and often just complicated, thanks to all the sudden changes in our lives and bodies. In these trying time, looking and finding some relatable quotes that assure us that things will be okay is something all of us have done.

So did I. And thankfully, I had some wonderful women and their life stories and words acting as constant reminders that it is okay to have setbacks or failures. There was Taylor Swift, addressing her haters through her songs ‘Mean’ and ‘Shake It Off’ who taught me that it was okay if not everyone liked me. Then, there were sportswomen like Mary Kom who broke societal stereotypes in international arenas like the Olympics!

Why I sought relatable quotes for teenage girls

There have been several women who helped me grow past this ‘phase’ and inspired me to move forward and achieve my goals. Who better to get relatable quotes for teenage girls than some of the wonderful women we all look up to? After all, at some point in time, they too were teens, wondering if things will be better for them!

So, here are 10 of the most inspiring and relatable quotes for teenage girls who are confused and feel lonely.

Growing up will be a roller coaster of emotions!

“For me, growing up, felt like a roller coaster ride at times, but looking back, I don’t think that it was such a bad thing. It was all part of the excitement of being young.” Jamila Jameel

relatable quotes for teenage girls

“My own life has been a journey from a place of hate to a place of love and forgiveness. I want everyone to see that. If I can overcome my loss, so can others.” Gurmehar Kaur

relatable quotes for teenage girls

Women are strong and powerful, we don’t need to be put down by anyone

“People used to say that boxing is for men and not for women and I thought I will show them someday. I promised myself and I proved myself.” Mary Kom

“Strong men, strong men, men who are truly role models, don’t need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful.” Michelle Obama

Work hard and stand up for yourself

“If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for everything. When you really believe in something, that belief is born from principles in your life, and when you really believe in something, that is when you can stand up for it.” Sushmita Sen

“Consistency is key. It’s hard to keep up but if you are true to yourself, then it’ll come naturally. Let people see the real you and relate to you, and don’t get swayed by the social media trends.” Dolly Singh

Relatable quotes for teenage girls going through something…

“I come from a family of women who have huge opinions and big tempers but it’s also coupled with the odds of the Indian idea of being a demure, perfect mother, wife and woman. We’re supposed to be quiet and feminine, but a lot of women I know have an underlying occasional  rage – like most people do.” Mindy Kaling

“I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated).” Taylor Swift.

relatable quotes for teenage girls

A sisterhood and a vision will take you where you want to go

“We need our sisterhood… Unconscious bias can only be addressed if the sisterhood calls it out.” Indra Nooyi

relatable quotes for teenage girls

“You must have some vision for your life. Even if you don’t know the plan, you have to have a direction in which you choose to go.” Oprah

Aditi Singh Kaushik

History, politics and pop culture enthusiast.

Learn More

Comments

