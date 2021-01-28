Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
Obsession With Skintone

Posted: January 28, 2021
But what is the problem with having a dark skin tone? Dark skin tone is also a colour.

Most people judge beauty through skin tone. But is it still really what matters most when it comes to beauty?

Having a dark skin tone isn’t a mistake. Society judge them as weak people and some behave like they have seen some kind of ghost. But what is the fault in having a dark skin tone? Dark skin tone is also a colour.

People criticize a lot. They make fun of people with dark skin tone. But, they never once do they think how it impacts that person’s confidence. Mentally and emotionally it hurts a lot. 

When a girl baby is born with dark skin tone, from there itself the criticism starts. They use lotions, creams to make her fair,so that when she grows up for marriage, the groom or his family don’t reject her for having a dark skin tone. As she grows from being a girl to a woman, the criticism also grows for being dark.

While going through a marriage proposal, people make her life a hell. Having a fair skin tone doesn’t mean a person is beautiful and dark skin doesn’t mean a person is ‘ugly’.

It requires a lot of courage to face people in the society. Never make fun of a person’s colour. They are also humans. The only difference is the colour.

