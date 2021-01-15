Can We Show A Bit More Compassion To Nidhi Razdan In Her Unfortunate Situation?

Ex-NDTV journalist Nidhi Razdan today revealed that she has been a victim of a very clever phishing attack, and has been brutally trolled since. Let’s be more supportive?
In shocking news, Nidhi Razdan, the host of NDTV programme Left, Right and Centre, has shared about the phishing attack on her in relation to her joining Harvard University as Associate Professor of Journalism.
In June 2020, Nidhi Razdan had declared that after 21 years of service at NDTV, she would now be moving on to Harvard University in a teaching position.
In her tweet today, she says that over the months while preparing for her joining date, she noticed several administrative anomalies. She had at first brushed them aside for being a consequence of the pandemic and lockdowns all over the world.
I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh
— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021
When she contacted the authorities at Harvard, she came to the realisation that she was the target of an elaborate phishing attack. She has filed a complaint with the police and has informed Harvard to take cognisance of this crime.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic and the COVID19 induced lockdown, along with everything else, the modus operandi of crimes has also witnessed a paradigm shift. Between March and April of 2020, India has witnessed a rise of cybercrimes by as much as 86%. These crimes range from online sexual harassment to phishing, hacking corporations and hospitals, and ransom attacks.
Not very surprisingly, women are disproportionately targeted by these crimes. Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, joint director Indraveni K shared that between 25th of March, 2020 and 25th of April, 2020, there were 412 genuine complaints of cybercrimes against women. As many as 396 of which were very serious in nature. These have very real consequences, which Nidhi Razdan is a victim of. These crimes can have psychological, economic, sexual and physical effects on the women being targeted.
In addition to the exponential increase in cybercrimes, what is particularly disheartening is the way a certain section of the social media user is not taking these very grave offences seriously.
Reacting to the news of Nidhi Razdan being a victim of a detailed and extensive phishing attack, an avalanche of people can be seen further trolling the journalist, absolutely disregarding her mental health situation and professional crisis at the moment.
Let me share some instances of trolling Nidhi Razdan has been targeted with, from quite well known names, too.
Just received call from Prime Minister. Will be starting a new innings as the Home Minister of India from Monday. #Nidhified
— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) January 15, 2021
Hi @Nidhi since you love phishing and cannot refuse a good fake offer, and also because you are now without a job, I am forwarding you this email out of the kindness of my heart. Please do go to Ghana and buy gold at 30% off. You already have experience at gold digging! pic.twitter.com/0iucc7Jc2B
— Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) January 15, 2021
Haha Swara Bhaskar is like “good for Harvard”. I mean these people’s level of delusion is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/JAk0vbCcIp
— Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) January 15, 2021
Translation:
In order to deflect allegations of misuse of the Harvard brand name for personal gain, I need to deflect blame.
I have released this statement to control the narrative in advance, before the truth comes out.
I cannot comment any further, lest I incriminate myself. https://t.co/WNQr7IdPKr
To all those people who were saying that they won’t send their kids to Harvard can freely do so now.
Fun Fact – Nidhi used to follow me earlier but unfollowed me after becoming an assistant professor at Harvard.
— Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 15, 2021
People saying things like she gave ‘fake news’ on NDTV and is now getting the same, jokes on how the Hindu right youth need not boycott Harvard any more, to the attempts to water down the gravity of the crime to making memes, are plain insensitive and offensive.
The person The Hobby#Harvard #NidhiRazdan #NDTV pic.twitter.com/0oOuOpkUMd
— 𝗩𝗶𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗺 (@iVikram_IND) January 15, 2021
A successful, independent woman with strong opinions has been targeted, as has become the norm. It is not the time for quibbling on political and ideological differences, but to acknowledge the growing rates of cybercrimes and the effects it has on the victims.
Image source: YouTube
An undergraduate student of Political Science at Presidency University, Kolkata. Describes herself as an intersectional
