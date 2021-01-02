6 Hangover Cures From A Desi Kitchen To Start 2021 Better!

Did you wake up with a crazy hangover from the New Year’s weekend? Don’t worry we have some desi kitchen hangover cures to your rescue!
What a year 2020 was! Honestly, tell me, is there anyone who didn’t try to wash away the misery that 2020 was with a lot of booze? And now, everyone (especially the ones above 25) has probably woken up with a splitting headache and the familiar nausea of too much alcohol.
Not really how you’d want to start the first Monday of 2020, would you? Well, fret not, for we have for you, six tried and tested hangover cures that you will find in at your desi kitchen!
Though hangovers tend to go away on their own within 24 hours, no one really wants to ruin the next morning after a fun night to one. The symptoms range from dizziness, fatigue, nausea, dry mouths, muscle pains and the ever-present splitting headache. This nuisance is often caused as your blood alcohol level drops from the consumption of alcohol. And another reason behind this is definitely the fact that you are dehydrated after a night of drinking.
Anyone reading this knows what I am talking about and no one wants to experience it anymore! Well, let’s start off the first Monday of 2021 with a fresh, non-hungover mind, even if it is with a sad face of Mondays!
To start the Monday off fresh and bright, we have here 6 hangover cures that you can whip up right in your kitchen and make your morning better!
No matter when you wake up after a night of drinking, the first thing you need to do is drink water. Drink a little water every few minutes and keep yourself hydrated.
Bonus tip: While you are out drinking, make sure to drink water in between drinks, this will definitely reduce your chances of a hangover the next day.
Remember how we were told ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’? Well, trust me, this is one of your best hangover cures! Start your day with a light breakfast. Having food in your stomach always helps with the headache and, for some, even with nausea.
One great option is to make yourself some eggs from the fridge. Eggs have amino acids that help wash away the acetaldehyde from your body. Boil them, scramble them or make a simple omelette, eggs are a great healthy hangover cure!
If you aren’t a big fan of eggs in the morning, you can start your day off with something that tastes slightly neutral or sweet – like muffins! Whether it is a blueberry muffin or a plain muffin, these will be filling but in a pleasant way.
If you don’t want muffins due to their sweetness or if you don’t eat eggs, there is a third option for you – plain toast! Thanks to its blandness, plain toast makes an ideal hangover cure food. Go toast it for yourself and drive the hangover away.
As long as there’s some food in your stomach, you’re doing well. Intake of some carbohydrate, or mineral or protein-rich food is a must.
Now, I don’t mean, drink alcohol, no! After a night of drinking, you need to get your electrolytes up and what better for that than nimboo pani? Slice some lemons, juice them, add it to a glass of cold water, add some sugar and salt and you’re good to go! Or if you prefer it, add a dash of ginger to it.
One of the hangover cures that have been passed down for generations, it will restore your electrolytes and leave you feeling better!
Yet another generational cure to hangovers is coconut water. Fresh coconut water. Not only will it help you stay hydrated but it also will help with you feel a little more stable.
It is said vitamins help reduce the severity of a hangover. So don’t just stop at the lemonade, go make yourself a fruit salad! Bananas and apples in this fruit salad are a must. These are great anti-oxidants that will help you immensely. Add some honey, milk, some berries and nuts to it and you are good to go! A delicious and filling hangover cure if there were any.
The alcohol causes oxidative stress and makes your body release various radicals. So, antioxidants like cashew nuts and almonds help your body deal with that. Nibble on them while making yourself that salad!
Well, for a lot of us, ginger tea (adrak wali chaai) is the solution to most of life’s problems, so what if I tell you it’s a great hangover cure too? With its multiple benefits, ginger is one of the best things for you on hangover days. It soothes an upset stomach, reduces the urge to throw up and helps deal with nausea! Talk about multi-faceted! So, what are you waiting for? Go make yourself that hot cup of ginger-tea and drive your hangover away.
And if none of these work for you, hydrate yourself well, keep a bottle of water handy, tuck yourself in and go to sleep. Sleep, after all, almost always solves all life’s problems!
Do let us know if we have missed any hangover cures in the comments. Or if any of these helped you!
Main image credits: Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
In-article images: From various artists on Unsplash
