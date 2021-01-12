today you are not with me but
I learnt from you how to be kind.
Your stories, your proverbs
are still afresh in my mind,
I miss those early mornings wake up
starting the morning with tea-chat,
Those days won’t come back only the
memories will remain attached.
Maybe I cried, maybe I haven’t cried
a part of me went away with you,
I know you are happy, Grandma and Grandpa
blessing me to do something new.
Image source: Pexels
I love to write and design.
