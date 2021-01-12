Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
Grandma and Grandpa

Posted: January 12, 2021
today you are not with me but

I learnt from you how to be kind.

Your stories, your proverbs

are still afresh in my mind,

today you are not with me but

I learnt from you how to be kind.

I miss those early mornings wake up

starting the morning with tea-chat,

Those days won’t come back only the

memories will remain attached.

Maybe I cried, maybe I haven’t cried

a part of me went away with you,

I know you are happy, Grandma and Grandpa

blessing me to do something new.

Image source: Pexels

Shaheen Iqbal

I love to write and design.

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

