Dear Survivor, Don’t Look For Approval From Others

I may not assure you the sympathy of everyone but can surely promise my empathy, my belief in you.
Dear Survivor,
One bad experience, one bad person and one bad moment can never take away from you the right to a dignified life. Your one step may look meaningless to you, but do you know your courage may be a rope of inspiration for millions of others to make an effort and crawl out of the abyss of abuse?
You are like that phoenix that was burnt to ashes and yet rose again.
For a person who has gone through gender-based violence or any kind of violence, the journey from a victim to a survivor is slow and long. Because even if you try to forget or move on, you are victimized again and again by the society which has only momentary sympathy for you.
My advice to you will be – Don’t expect them to feel the pain you have gone through, and don’t look for any approval from them. You are a fighter. You have already done your bit by raising your voice.
Always remember, Your courage will one day motivate many women to raise their voices against injustice. You will be the cause of their empowerment.
