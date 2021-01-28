Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Social Issues > Dear Survivor, Don’t Look For Approval From Others

Dear Survivor, Don’t Look For Approval From Others

Posted: January 28, 2021
Tags:

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!

I may not assure you the sympathy of everyone but can surely promise my empathy, my belief in you.

Dear Survivor,

One bad experience, one bad person and one bad moment can never take away from you the right to a dignified life. Your one step may look meaningless to you, but do you know your courage may be a rope of inspiration for millions of others to make an effort and crawl out of the abyss of abuse?

You are like that phoenix that was burnt to ashes and yet rose again.

For a person who has gone through gender-based violence or any kind of violence, the journey from a victim to a survivor is slow and long. Because even if you try to forget or move on, you are victimized again and again by the society which has only momentary sympathy for you.

My advice to you will be – Don’t expect them to feel the pain you have gone through, and don’t look for any approval from them. You are a fighter. You have already done your bit by raising your voice.

I may not assure you the sympathy of everyone but can surely promise my empathy, my belief in you.

Always remember, Your courage will one day motivate many women to raise their voices against injustice. You will be the cause of their empowerment.

Image Credits : Unsplash

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Vartika Sharma Lekhak

Vartika Sharma Lekhak is a writer based in India. She is the author of the

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

Dear Survivor, I Know How Much The Abuse And Loss Of Control Was Terrifying…

Dear Survivor, We May Change By The Abuse, But Will Refuse To Be Reduced

short film The Relationship Manager

Short Film The Relationship Manager Focuses On How Intervention Can Save A Life In Domestic Abuse

Dear Survivor, Your Scars Are Your Abuser’s Fault, Not Yours!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Renuka Shahane’s Childhood Experience Tells Us Why We Need To Normalise Divorces!
Hon. Mumbai HC Judge, If ‘Only Skin On Skin Contact’ Is Sexual Assault, What Do You Call These?
sir is love enough is sexual harassment
SIR, Is Love Enough: Sexual Harassment At Work Packaged As A ‘Sweet Love Story’?
The Day My Amma Died, My Mother Finally Became Free!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Women's Web I Stood Up Contest Logo

The I Stood Up Blogathon

women in publishing

21 Incredible Women In Publishing Who’ve Made The Indian Industry What It Is Today

Are The Festivals Of India Unfair To Women?

A Letter To Myself On My 31st Birthday

daughters should support parents

The Law Says I Have A Right To Support My Parents, But My Husband And In Laws Will Have None Of It!