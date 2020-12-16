Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
How Would You Like Your Chai, We Asked Our Readers; 7 Interesting Ways They Recommended!

Posted: December 16, 2020
What would you like with your tea? Either a hot, piping cuppa of well boiled masala chai, or green tea, or even a cup of chilled chai? 

We recently put up a picture of a cup of tea on our Facebook page, asking our readers for their recommendations for what goes best with chai. We’ve received some great suggestions – some already known, some intriguingly fresh.

Fill in the blank with your answer, we said: Nothing can beat the chai and _____ ka combination. The answers were many, and interesting. Now you have a whole list of things that can accompany the humble and ubiquitous tea.

There was a whole range of snacks and short eats suggested.

Image source: Free Photos on pixabay

Bun Maska, Bourbon biscuits, toast, khaari, ParleG biscuits, Vita Marie Gold Biscuit, Marie biscuits, rusks, pakoras, vada pav, poha, sandwiches, bread n butter, even boiled eggs!

Of these, pakoras, samosas, and Marie biscuits got the most votes.

Some very specific wants

Some were very specific about where and how, and with what they liked their chai.

Amita Jagota invokes drinking tea with a warm razai to keep her warm in winters, while Tea and my poem, says Manisha Rathod.

Image source: StockSnap on pixabay

Radha Venkat would love some gossip with her chai, and Sumana Mukherjee some gupshup. Vrinda Kanani misses the camaraderie at work, and said chai and hum teachers ki charcha in the break time. While Ashwini Shinde too wants wants her chai with her chai lover besties. Best way in my opinion, at least – what say, Pragati?

Image source: moazbd on pixabay

Jaya Sekhar wants chai with Kishore and Rafi songs. Richa Jindal would like chai in foggy weather with cold wind, while Manisha Tibrewal is very specific when she says that she would like chai, and balcony se aati baarish ki baucharon ke saath romantic gaane (chai with rain showers coming in from the balcony, with some romantic songs). Sigh.

Image source: Israelbest on pixabay

Vaijayanthi Hegde said books to read with khari to dip. For Rajkumari Sahane-Dhumal, it is Chai and me time combination, while Niharika Sharma swears by chai with Haldiram bhujia and mom’s company.

Image source: SweetLouise on pixabay

Women’s Web founder- editor Aparna Vedapuri Singh likes her chai sitting on the balcony with her husband.

Image source: Andrewlloydgordon on pixabay

Swati Singh says the morning sun with masala chai, biscuits and music would be heaven, while Piya Gajbe stands by ‘ek pyali chai aur sukoon wali khamoshi’ (a cup of tea with a peaceful silence). I’m inclined to agree.

Image source: Foundry on pixabay

What about you? What would you like?

Header image source: Kristina Paukshtite on pexels

sandhya renukamba

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

