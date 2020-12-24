Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Social Issues > 4 Years Sober, Pooja Bhatt Shatters Taboos By Opening Up About Alcoholism

4 Years Sober, Pooja Bhatt Shatters Taboos By Opening Up About Alcoholism

Posted: December 24, 2020
Tags:
Nominated yourself for The Orange Flower Awards 2021? Writers, Instagrammers, Youtubers & other Creators, head over to check it out soon!

Pooja Bhatt speaking about alcoholism publicly is the kind of conversations we need to destigmatise the illness called addiction.

Filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter on earlier this week to share the happy news of having been sober for four years now. She expressed relief and gratitude for being able to remain ‘true, vulnerable, strong’ over the years.

Alcoholism is an illness that plagues a large section of the population all over the world. And it can be treated. What inhibits individuals, particularly women, from reaching out is the taboo surrounding alcohol and drug abuse and the judgements society passes.

Pooja Bhatt sharing her experience on a public platform is a great step towards normalisation of the treatment procedures.

India is home to over six crore alcohol addicts, a significant percentage of which is women. According to a study published in the Lancet journal, between 2010 and 2017, India’s alcohol consumption has increased by 38 percent. But only about 3 percent of the people with drinking problems find their way to treatment.

According to a survey in 2019, women’s consumption of alcohol is on the rise in Delhi. The survey says that the women’s alcohol market is expected to grow by another 25 percent in the next five years.

With changing times, an increased number of women, find themselves getting better acquainted with the fast-moving and competitive life in a capitalist structure. These liberal spaces are comparatively more equal than a traditional setting and therefore, women’s drinking is more normalised.

Women’s lack of access to treatment

But what women have been denied is equal access to the treatment facilities, as well. Be it for alcohol or drugs, the percentage of women reaching out for assistance with their addiction is dismal.

The reason behind it is the relegation of women as second-class citizens of this patriarchal society. Lack of family support makes matters worse. Socially, a woman who consumes alcohol or abuses drugs is judged and vilified. And as was seen in the ‘drugs scandal’ in the second half of this year, women are also harassed by public authorities and media based on mere rumours.

The taboo is also furthered by men like Ram Gopal Verma, who publicly shame women for drinking and even go as far as to support violence against women. He made an outrageous comment in the early days of the lockdown saying women who drink should not complain about domestic violence. This mentality of stoking criminal activities against women for breaking out of conventional patriarchal logic is then seen reflected in huge sections of the masses.

These double standards in the treatment of male and female drugs or alcohol addicts, inhibit women from reaching out and seeking help. When popular personalities publicly talk about their fight with addiction, it opens doors for numerous other women to follow suit. These taboos can be fought only by refusing to bog down under pressure, as Pooja Bhatt exemplified.

Picture credits: Pooja Bhatt’s Twitter

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Kamalika

An undergraduate student of Political Science at Presidency University, Kolkata. Describes herself as an intersectional

Learn More

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

Related articles

It’s Great That Celebrities Are Speaking Up About Depression, But We Need To Go One Step More

Arth

5 Things I Learnt From The Classic Movie Arth About Relationships And Strong Women

Break The Menstruation Taboo! #WomenOnTheMove

Why Alia Bhatt’s Success Is important For Women In Indian Cinema

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Can Someone Explain The Logic Of Arranged Marriages To Me?
Karanvir Bohra
Why Karanvir Bohra Celebrating The Birth Of His Third Daughter Is Worth Appreciating
I Will Not ‘Adjust’ Any More For Your Comfort; Why, Does That Make You Uncomfortable?
Shruthi Mohan
How 23y.o. Shruthi Mohan Balances A Musical Career With Being A Full Time CA Student

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha marital rape

Malayalam Movie Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha Is An Example Of How NOT To Talk Of Marital Rape

happy divorce

The Truth Behind ‘Happy Divorces’ Is Why Divorced Moms In India Seldom Remarry

Women’s Education In India: How Serious Are We Really?

Indian mom YouTubers

6 Indian Mom YouTubers You Must Follow For Parenting Tips And So Much More!

Even Today, Why Don’t We Consider Using A Mother’s Name As Part Of Her Child’s?