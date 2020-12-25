Dear Survivor, How Often You Must Have Thought ‘Could I Have Prevented This Abuse?!’

No matter how many times people force you to blame yourself, don’t ever give in. It wasn’t their battle and they weren’t the ones struggling to come up, so it’s not the people who have a say in this.
Dear Survivor,
We are often judged for not being wise and are expected to know all, compelling us to question ourselves; ‘Why didn’t I know this was imminent?’ or ‘Could I have acted in a better way to stop it from happening?’
The self-doubt and guilt seem to be never-ending.
But this is where your inner strength activates to test you at first. You’d feel every emotion as intensely as one would. And then, everything would seem to tone down and you’d see yourself in a different light; the bright light of a fighter. They say life is a battlefield and yes, you have just won a battle. I wish I could show you how strong you are.
No matter how many times people force you to blame yourself, don’t ever give in. It wasn’t their battle and they weren’t the ones struggling to come up, so it’s not the people who have a say in this. It is you. You know better. You know how long to grieve and when to let go and move forward with your head held high.
Let’s just take our time to feel whatever we want to, and realize our worth. Let’s just not force the healing and wait patiently for good days to unfold.
The day you look at your reflection in the mirror and feel proud instead of sorry, would be the beginning of a new phase. You’ll be an inspiration and not just a survivor.
So, join the world, when you are ready!
