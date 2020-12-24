Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Newsmakers > 7 Badass And Motivational Quotes By Women To End 2020 With!

7 Badass And Motivational Quotes By Women To End 2020 With!

Posted: December 24, 2020
Nominated yourself for The Orange Flower Awards 2021? Writers, Instagrammers, Youtubers & other Creators, head over to check it out soon!

2020 was a year of the unexpected. So as it draws to a close, here are 7 badass motivational quotes from women to end the year with!

With 2020 coming to an end, the novel coronavirus pandemic has made us live through some of the toughest times in history. We lived through a pandemic, bushfires, forest fires, locust infestations, floods and a lot more!

With all of that, we are all in need of some motivation. And what better for it than motivational quotes by women who withstood everything the world threw at them and emerged as inspirational individuals! These women are kickass and have done their bit to bring about change and some of them inspire us even decades after their deaths.

So here are some motivational quotes from women writers, poets and activists. These quotes will definitely help you remember that despite the hurdles, you too can reach your goals. That you too can learn to love and respect yourself, get your dream job or change the world. These quotes will help you remember that you too are powerful!

You are fearless!

“Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful.” – Mary Shelly.

Remember, you’re a free human

“I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with independent will.” Charlotte Bronte.

People can and will unite!

“But there’s a message there for everyone and it is that people can unite, that democracy from below can challenge oligarchy, that imprisoned migrants can be freed, that fascism can be overcome and that equality is emancipatory.” Angela Davis.

Sometimes, it’s good to just listen

“Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. Maybe many of us won’t be here to greet her, but on a quiet day, if I listen very carefully, I can hear her breathing.” Arundhati Roy.

We can’t be silenced anymore and we will speak up!

“I no longer believe we can keep silent. We never really do, mind you. In one way or another, we articulate what has happened to us through the kind of people we become.” Azar Nafisi.

You are strong with everything you’ve been through

“I am the woman who is willing to display her scars and put them within exhibition frames. I am the madwoman of moon days. I am the breast-beating woman who howls. I am the woman who wills the skies to weep in her place.” Meena Kandasamy.

You are resilient and you are powerful

“My body is resilient. It can endure all kinds of things. My body offers me the power of presence. My body is powerful.” Roxane Gay.

Main image credits: Photo by Matheus Bertelli from Pexels

Kamalika

An undergraduate student of Political Science at Presidency University, Kolkata. Describes herself as an intersectional

Learn More

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

Related articles

Dealing With The Final Goodbye: 7 Positive Ways To Handle Grief

15 Beautiful Happiness Quotes From Ruskin Bond’s ‘A Little Book of Happiness’ To Cure Your Blues!

quotes from romcoms

My List Of 10 Really Deep Quotes From Romcoms That Have Left Their Mark

5 Reasons Why You Should Make Time For Mindfulness In The Times Of The Pandemic Panic

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Can Someone Explain The Logic Of Arranged Marriages To Me?
Karanvir Bohra
Why Karanvir Bohra Celebrating The Birth Of His Third Daughter Is Worth Appreciating
I Will Not ‘Adjust’ Any More For Your Comfort; Why, Does That Make You Uncomfortable?
Shruthi Mohan
How 23y.o. Shruthi Mohan Balances A Musical Career With Being A Full Time CA Student

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Child Inside You

Keep Alive The Child Inside You…

women newsreaders

Women Newsreaders Of The ’70s-’90s On Doordarshan – Where Are They Now?

10 Indian Movies That Did Justice To The LGBT Community: Movies You Must Watch

Swara Bhaskar masturbation scene

Hey Trolls, Swara Bhaskar Masturbating In Veere Di Wedding Is Empowering Not Shameful!

Who wants to be a housewife?

Who Wants To Trade Places With A Housewife?