During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Workplace Issues > A Politician Or A Dance Guru, As A Woman, Your Gender And Looks Will Always Precede Your Work!

A Politician Or A Dance Guru, As A Woman, Your Gender And Looks Will Always Precede Your Work!

Posted: September 15, 2020

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

No matter where they are, women need to work twice as hard to be taken seriously. When will we stop judging them on the basis of their looks and clothes?

I have been watching the re-runs of a dance reality show on an OTT platform since there isn’t a lot of interesting new content to view. Strangely, it is an entertainment show that reinstates a strong view of the professional world – that women must work harder to be taken seriously, professionally. 

In the name of entertainment, the sole woman judge on the show gets flirted with, not just by the host, but also by her own students. While she focuses on training her students on dance forms and techniques, she gets complimented by them on her looks. This reinstates another important aspect of the corporate world – Looks and gender precede your work, if you are a woman.

No matter, where we are, we are judged for our looks

This isn’t specific to a nation or a culture though. A Japanese friend of mine once told me that even when applying for jobs in their country, women candidates have to attach their profile pictures.

Even in the US, we know how female political candidates are not spared either. The way they look and dress is commented on more, rather than what they have to say or what they represent. Kamala Harris is the latest to join that tribe.

I remember an incident from a decade or so ago, when I was still a young journalist. A senior male journalist from a competing news paper commented on why I got access to the ‘B-School’s Dean’s chamber.’

Instead of complimenting me on getting the interview, his years of experience didn’t help him discard his insecurities against a newbie. As a fresher then I was too naïve to speak up. Like a number of us, I ignored it and walked away.

We are responsible for what the society has become

Again, this conditioning isn’t just the reflection of men’s thoughts. Women, too, in many ways, are quite judgemental. Often, instead of encouraging other women, we tend to pull each other down.

There is a sense of competitiveness that tugs us back from letting others succeed. We start believing that others’ success reflects our failures. Thus, it takes repeated reminders in our mind-space that, as women, we need to lift each other up. We are equally responsible for what the society has become. And changing it, is in our hands and for our betterment.

Unfortunately, the society’s focus on looks of girls/women is so deeply set that even kids are introduced to it early on. Female children are forced to get their ears pierced, in the name of beauty. Bangles, anklets, pretty dresses and hair accessories are bought for them to meet our desires of dolling them up.

We can change the conditioning by making small changes at home

What if we made small changes at home to change this conditioning? And what if girls could take a call on whether they want to pierce their ears or not? What if we dressed them up in comfortable pants and t-shirt at home/school rather than dresses, tunics and skirts?

What if we stopped encouraging jokes on looks or weight? Or what if we stopped defining a potential partner by the way she looked rather than what she stands for?

It is a long way to go but maybe these small changes at home will encourage our kids to think differently. Maybe then, what a woman says or does will matter more than the way she looks. Or maybe, then her credentials will speak more than the fall of her hair and the colour of her skin.

Until then, women will have to work harder to prove their mettle. They will have to face trolls and snide remarks, undermining their potential.

Picture credits: Still from Anounk’s Bold Is Beautiful campaign

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Barkha Shah

I am a freelance writer based out of Bangalore.

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Mira Rajput, Though Your Words Were Badly Chosen, I am With You. Here’s Why

women's rights & feminism

Top 10 Posts On Women’s Rights & Feminism – The Original Raison D’être Of A Decade Of Women’s Web

A Woman Is Not An Object To Be Admired, She’s A Whole Person Whose Intellect Needs To Be Valued

Indian women in danger

She Is In Danger

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

No In-law Trouble, A Loving Family, But… As A Daughter In Law, I’m Taken For Granted
Mohini Bandish Bandits
How Mohini, The Talented DIL In Bandish Bandits Is A Victim Of Her Father In Law’s Ego & Misogyny
The Dark Inside Due To My In-Laws Hasn’t Gone Away, But I Have Conquered It For Today
Sonal Kapoor social sector non profit
8 Tips By Sonal Kapoor, Founder Director Of Protsahan For A Career In The Social Sector

Do You Want to Upskill & Restart at Work?

Best Loved Stories

Embarrassingly Single In India

Pain Relief For Indian Women During Childbirth

marriage material

When A Bold And Achiever Daughter Suddenly Becomes “Possible Marriage Material”

When I Realised That I Didn’t Have To Do A Kareena After Becoming A Mom!

“Chhota Bheem Is Strong And Chutki Tires Quickly” Do We Want To Give This Skewed Message To Our Children?