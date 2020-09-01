Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
A heart-felt apology for making you forgo the joys of childhood.
The play area is closed,
You see the slide,
We take you away,
I’m sorry, my child.
You miss the swing,
You’re just two-and-a-half.
We swing you in our arms,
We make you laugh.
We go on a drive-
You look for the train.
The tracks are empty.,
It’s hard to explain.
You were to start school-
And make new friends.
That’s not happening now.
It’s for the good, we pretend.
You cannot play in the sand:
With your friends and your toys,
You play with sticks and stones,
You run behind butterflies.
Maybe tomorrow you’ll remember,
These days with a smile.
Today, I know, is different-
And I’m sorry, my child.
Image source: Unsplash
I am a freelance writer based out of Bangalore.
