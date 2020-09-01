During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > I’m Sorry, My Child

I’m Sorry, My Child

Posted: September 1, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

A heart-felt apology for making you forgo the joys of childhood.

The play area is closed,

You see the slide,

We take you away,

I’m sorry, my child.

You miss the swing,

You’re just two-and-a-half.

We swing you in our arms,

We make you laugh.

We go on a drive-

You look for the train.

The tracks are empty.,

It’s hard to explain.

You were to start school-

And make new friends.

That’s not happening now.

It’s for the good, we pretend.

You cannot play in the sand:

With your friends and your toys,

You play with sticks and stones,

You run behind butterflies.

Maybe tomorrow you’ll remember,

These days with a smile.

Today, I know, is different-

And I’m sorry, my child.

Image source: Unsplash

Barkha Shah

I am a freelance writer based out of Bangalore.

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Do You Say Thank You And Sorry To Your Child? Here’s Why You Should

Do You Scream At Your Child? Moms Are Humans Too But Here’s How To Control Anger

The 3 Dangers Of Constant Apologising And How To Get Over It!

Only, Not Lonely: Raising A Child Without Siblings

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

lack of boundaries
A Lack Of Boundaries Between Indian Men And Their Parents Could Be Our Biggest Marriage Killer!
Masaba Masaba
Masaba Masaba Is A Glamorous Watch, Glossing Over Real Struggles Even Privileged Women Can Have
catering business
3 Women Give Their Professional Tips & Tricks For Running Your Own Home Catering Business
Let The Courts Decide Rhea Chakraborty’s Guilt. How About We Look At Our Sexism?

Do You Want to Upskill & Restart at Work?

Best Loved Stories

Being Maa’s Daughter

Why children stay silent about sexual abuse

Why Children Remain Silent About Sexual Abuse

Changes in Indian society

7 Things We Need To Change In Indian Society

12 Indian Books Every Child Should Read

Women In Patriarchy: The Unheard Voices [Video]

""