The Companion

Childhood memories are something where actual happiness resides.
The huge mango tree with thick trunk, long branches, full of green leaves fluttering in wind and dozens of green mangoes, standing in the backyard of paternal home always made me think, what is so special about this tree? Why grandma starts her day and ends her night with the sight of this tree. She always said, let you be 15 and I will reveal my wildest secret, winking.
Packing my luggage for the most awaited trip of the year with lot of excitement to meet my grandma, summer days started and Yes …I was 15. Like everyone “Dadi ke pas janne ka time” was the best escape to a whole new period of elation and comfort.
Since my birth, we traveled all the way from Indore to the Gods very own country once a year to meet my paternal and maternal family.
I adored the place so much. There was peace. A beauty to fall for again and again. Moreover, there I had my grandmother, who waited for the whole year preparing various things for me, be it delicious dishes or some handmade crafts. Though a 20 days visit it was, but it always gave me so much to remember for a year dragging me in to the craving for subsequent year’s vacation.
For my grandma old age was never a excuse to skip doing things. She was bold, beautiful with her white thick locks of hair and a not so lean yet not obese body type.
Now the empty house with the deceased mango tree was not a place to seek happiness….every pillar of the house missed her… And in her absence everything was weeping.
Today, planting my very first sapling, holding the tiny beauty ,my grandmom’s words came running to my mind. Neither she nor her companion will relive but memories will always be living in my little heart.
The lost days will never come back but childhood memories are those beautiful dreams that stay with us all our lives.
