During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Newsmakers > Mumbai Flower Seller Kanta Murti Stands 7 Hrs At Open Manhole On Flooded Road To Prevent Accidents
Kanta Murti

Mumbai Flower Seller Kanta Murti Stands 7 Hrs At Open Manhole On Flooded Road To Prevent Accidents

Posted: August 13, 2020

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Kanta Murti, the woman who opened a manhole to drain flooding near her home stood there for 7 hours to prevent any accidents, raising our belief in human sensitivity and sensibility.

A few days ago a video went viral where amidst heavy rains a woman is seen guarding an open manhole in Matunga.

This lady is Kanta Murti who sells flowers. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, she opened the lid of a manhole to drain out accumulated water and stood there for seven hours to warn people not to come there to prevent accidents in Mumbai’s Matunga on August 4.

According to Mumbai Mirror, after her story and circumstances went viral, people rallied together to raise funds for her family. Rs.1.5 lakh has been directly transferred to her bank account to help with rebuilding her house and her daughters’ education.

Why was Kanta Murti doing this?

Speaking to ANI Kanta Murti said that “I sell flowers to make a living and support my three children’s education. My five other kids are married and I am the only earning member in the family. My husband is handicapped after being paralysed due to a railway accident.”

On August 4th due to heavy rains, in Mumbai, there was water everywhere, due to which people were facing difficulty on roads. The areas got so full of rainwater that even Kanta’s house was flooded.

According to Kanta Murti people of Matunga repeatedly called the BMC for aid but it all went in vain. Hence Kanta took things in her hand. She came to the road and opened the sewer so that water can drain out.

After this, she stood there beside the manhole for 7 hours to warn people about the open manhole and prevent any accidents.

The 2017 accident where a man died fell in an open manhole and died was uppermost in her mind and made Kanta stand beside the manhole she opened.

While many people saluted her for her good deed, BMC officials who arrived after the video got viral scolded Kanta Murti for opening the manhole, instead of doing their job better.

Open manholes = death traps

Heavy rains and clogged roads are have become a usual occurrence in our country and especially Mumbai. According to a report published in the Free Press Journal, a total of 328 Mumbaikars have lost their lives after slipping into an open manhole in the last five years. That’s roughly the equivalent of two full plane crashes.

Open manholes are a problem in our country. Something that the officials should be held accountable for. Negligence of any sense can cost someone’s life. Hence what Kanta Murti did is an act of responsibility and humanity when officials don’t fulfil their responsibilities properly.

Image source: YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Nishtha Pandey

I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Premature Babies Care – Let Us Look At The Medical, Social And Family Support Possible In India

Dr.Masum Momaya

Masum Momaya: Curating The Many Stories Of Indians In America

my maa

Why My Favourite Word Is Maa – My Hero Who Is The Reason Who I Am Today!

The Day He Did Not Come Back: Mumbai Flood Reflections

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

daughter's right to property
SC Judgement Ensures Unconditional Right To Property Of Parents For Millions Of Indian Daughters
To The Society, My Relatives And In-Laws, Why Can’t You Let Me Live In Peace And With My Choices?
divorce
Dear Society, With Divorce I’ve Just Tasted Freedom, So STOP Asking Me About Remarriage!
Star Plus’ Anupamaa May Be A Slight Cringe-Fest But It Asks Important Questions About Respecting Mothers!

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

My Apology Letter For Failing to Be The Ideal Bahu/Beti In Our Society

In The Name Of Purity: 10 Food Items Widows Were Prohibited From Eating

happy divorce

The Truth Behind ‘Happy Divorces’ Is Why Divorced Moms In India Seldom Remarry

‘Rising’ with Karate – Interview with Amrita Mohan

Ima Market: The World’s Only All Women Run Market Place In Manipur