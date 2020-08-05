During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Feminist > Does Every Middle Class Married Indian Woman Go Through The Same Shit In Life?
middle class Indian woman

Does Every Middle Class Married Indian Woman Go Through The Same Shit In Life?

Posted: August 5, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

The title itself says a lot. What do you think? Is this true? Especially for middle class women in India? I’d like to know.

I got married when I was 22.5 years old. I really didn’t have enough maturity at that point to handle a married relationship. I always wanted a person who would care for me love me, understand my needs, and of course like every other woman I know, I love surprises.

It’s been 7 years since we got married. My husband is 6 years elder to me. He has seen a lot more of life as he has been to 6 different countries before we got married.

We want different things from life

We had different goals. I wanted to shop, he wanted to save… his perspective was totally different.

A few things which could have been solved with some basic communication didn’t happen, because he wanted me to understand his side, and I wanted him to understand my side… by default. Because it was expected in a married relationship, apparently. (telepathy, anyone?!)

Life becomes too routine

Life becomes so mechanical sometimes. But then if your life is not mechanical, routine, you are not in the right path.

We’ve had several issues, several big fights. We stay under the same roof, but never speak most of the days. It’s like… “deal with this on your own” kind of shit.

Slowly we started missing being close, missing a husband wife bond. Just going on with – get up, cook, pack your box, leave… come back and sleep.

Every time I feel bad about my life, I always think that there are worse situations people face out there, and for that time, I feel a bit better.

I want more from my marriage

I wanted to convey to my husband: Talk to me. Let’s eat together. Let’s go out for dinner at least once a month. Let’s go for a small vacation at least for 2 days once in 6 months.

I could never tell him. And whenever I tried, it led into some other discussion. So, I kind of left everything as it is. Like right now I’m living with zero expectations from him. Some day, even if he says, Sravya I love you, or really talks with me, it makes me feel happy.

Do you know what I think? I want to know what you think…

I wish there really is something like telepathy, and that he could understand what is going on in my mind. Because I really don’t wanna get into another discussion with him which will increase the distance between us.

I really want to know what is in his mind. Maybe even he has his set of goals to be achieved.

I feel that once you get married, you buy a car / buy a house / have a baby… and then the rest of life is just pay all the loans, take care of others. This is what happens in every middle class life. I see my parents who’ve led the same life, and then repenting that they should have traveled when younger.

I really wish people understand the importance of communication, and the feelings of a person, and act accordingly.

Image source: a still from the film Lunchbox

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

What My Parents’ Beautiful Love Story Taught Me To Hope About Love #ThisThingCalledLove

When Your Best Friend Becomes Your Life Partner

army wife

I’m More Than Just An ‘Army Wife’; I’m A Woman Married To A Man I Love, Who Is In The Army!

sexuality of women

I Was A 30 Year Old Virgin, Unmarried, And Here Is What I Did About My Secret Sexual Fantasies

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Shakuntala Devi
When The Real Shakuntala Devi Had Come To My Home In 1971 To Have Pongal And Filter Coffee
Bengali women
Rhea Chakraborty And The Atrocious Debate About ‘Black Magic’ By ‘Dominating Bengali Women’
Marriages May Be Made In Heaven, But These 6 Women’s Rishta Stories Are Straight From Hell!
second marriage
3 Women Share How Family & Adult Kids Responded To A Second Marriage In Their Late 40s

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

single woman in India

Yes, I Am A Single Woman In India! Any Problems?

What Kabir Singh & Arjun Reddy (And All Clueless Men) Need To Know About Pregnancy

Could We Please Have A Little Praise For The Daughter-in-law?

Thappad Reminded Me Of Feminist Fathers And How Society Defeats Them Everyday

Shakuntala Devi

When The Real Shakuntala Devi Had Come To My Home In 1971 To Have Pongal And Filter Coffee