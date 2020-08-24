Nupur Agrawal’s Kisan Window Has To Be Your Go-To For All Foods Healthy And Responsible!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
A venture dedicated to encourage responsible and healthy lifestyles, Nupur Agrawal’s Kisan Window (KiWi) also promotes organic and conscious farming!
Our business, Kiwi Kisan Window is a health and wellness brand. We deal in organic and health conscious products. We are based in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
Our company is dedicated towards providing people with good health, creating better environment and helping rural India grow. KiWi stands for Kisan Window. This is why, all our products come from local farmers as we provide a window between farmers and the consumers for better trade.
Nupur Agrawal, with Abhinav Ahluwalia, CEO of Kiwi Kisan Window, initiated Evolve first in 2016. It is a sustainable ecosystem that benefits Rural India by selling plantable stationery procured from Indian farms.
While working with Evolve, we adopted a Jaunsari village named, Tauli. With the adoption came the realisation that the majority of the villagers made their livelihood through farming. And most of what they used to make in return of their products was snatched by the moneylenders in between.
The idea to create an ecosystem that can benefit the farmers and get them their worth resonated with me then. Therefore, in September 2017, Kiwi Kisan Window was created. Its motive was not to remove the 20 middlemen but to get 10 middlemen that are honest, and I am ensuring that very actively. Now, I am helping grow different sectors of the village. The first focus being agriculture.
Our products are segregated into different health categories like food for low immunity, mums to be and gluten free. This makes it easy for people to get specific products based on health issues. On top of it, our products coming straight from the local farms provide them authenticity and an added health factor.
