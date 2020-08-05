During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Books > Book Review: Masala Mix By Anupama Jain

Book Review: Masala Mix By Anupama Jain

Posted: August 5, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Author Anupama Jain, skillfully and fluently creates multiple worlds to touch upon an array of topics and issues with a subtlety that dissolves into the mock-tail.

“Masala Mix – Potpourri of Shorts” is an apt tile for the latest novel by Anupama Jain, an offering from the house of Readomania. The book is an assortment of 15 short stories which make for a vibrant palette.  No story can be tied to a specific genre because these are slice-of-life stories and life cannot be boxed into a category. You will find yourself or your loved ones in these stories, which are about relationships and the many shades of life that we all relate to at some level.

A variety of characters

What works in this novel is the patented ‘AJ style of writing’ which is so unique that I think it is a chapter in writing in itself. She skillfully and fluently creates multiple worlds to touch upon an array of topics and issues with a subtlety that dissolves into the mock-tail. It cannot be seen but you know it is there because it leaves a pleasant aftertaste.

I am amazed at how she catches the reader unaware at multiple instances and you would not even realize when a guffaw would transform into moist eyes or when unadulterated love would emerge from within to silently warm your heart. She makes you chuckle, she forces you to pause to reflect and then also enables you to move forward.

Stories that linger on

If I have to pick my favorite stories from the lot, I would say that she begins with a bang with “Mum’s the word,always!” and saves the best for the last with “Krishna and Vasu.” She hits the nail on the head with “The Marriage” and “Right call to take?” in which she packs many nuances and layers into the narrative with brevity.

On the whole, “Masala Mix” lives up to its name and is an enjoyable, quick read which comes as a respite in these turbulent times. It is just like the much desired ‘Pani Puri’ – it may not be a conventional full course meal but is palatable and a delightful indulgence that quietens the rumbling stomach and satiates the craving taste buds. Go for it!

You can purchase the book here.

Image source: Pexels / amazon

Anupama Dalmia

Multiple award winning blogger, influencer, author, multi-faceted entrepreneur, creative writing mentor, choreographer, social activist

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Indian women bloggers

Are You A Feminist? Then Here Are 10 Indian Women Bloggers You Must Follow

chick lit

‘Chick Lit’ – A Valid Category Or A Contemptuous Name For Women’s Writing?

FInalists and winners of Orange Flower 2017

Winners And Finalists At The Orange Flower Digital Summit And Awards 2017

A Career Is Essential For My Son AND Daughter: Anupama Jain, Author Of The Month, December 2017

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Shakuntala Devi
When The Real Shakuntala Devi Had Come To My Home In 1971 To Have Pongal And Filter Coffee
Bengali women
Rhea Chakraborty And The Atrocious Debate About ‘Black Magic’ By ‘Dominating Bengali Women’
Marriages May Be Made In Heaven, But These 6 Women’s Rishta Stories Are Straight From Hell!
second marriage
3 Women Share How Family & Adult Kids Responded To A Second Marriage In Their Late 40s

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

myths about pregnancy

Common Myths About Pregnancy Busted

The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

What Shahrukh Khan Taught A Generation Of Young Girls

Indian women who have made a difference

10 Inspiring Indian Women Who Have Made A World Of Difference With Their Work

Section 000, Indian Penal Code: Attempt To Rape