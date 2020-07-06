Keep Tissues Handy For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Is Bound To Make You Cry!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Sushant Singh Rajput’s much awaited Dil Bechara trailer is here. And the bittersweet tale of love and loss will surely leave you with a teary-eyed smile.
Fox Star Studios Hindi released the much-awaited trailer of the movie ‘Dil Bechara’ today. The movie stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film and it will definitely leave you an emotional mess. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.
Dil Bechara is the official remake of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ based on John Green’s best-selling novel of the same name. It is the story of two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group.
Dil Bechara is the story of Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi) who suffers from terminal cancer. She meets Immanuel Rajkumar Junior aka Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) and is hesitant of getting involved with him. Through the course of the movie, they embark on an on-and-off, bittersweet and profound journey to live life to the fullest before the inevitable occurs.
A die-hard Sushant Singh Rajput and The Fault In Our Stars fan, I am waiting to watch the movie. Especially after this death, the movie holds an even special place in all our hearts as we remember the gem that he was!
Throughout the trailer you see him being the lively spirit he was and you will not be able to stop the tears streaming down your face! But you’ll also have this smile on your face and your heart will be filled with emotions.
Like I said, I am a huge fan of The Fault In Our Stars (TFIOS) and I’ve cried when I read the book and even during and after the movie. But Dil Bechara holds an even special place in my heart. Everyone who’s ever heard of TFIOS, knows that Augustus dies in the end. So you know that Manny played by Sushant Singh Rajput will also meet the same fate!
However, unlike the Ansel Elgort, who plays Augustus, we will no longer be able to see Sushant Singh Rajput smiling his trademark smile at us. And that is what makes everything about Dil Bechara hit you right at the core!
Coupled with AR Rahman’s soulful music, the beauty of the City of Love Paris Dil Bechara is definitely going to leave us teary eyed but also with a smile.
Add to it and dialogues like ‘Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, but jeena kaise hai ye hum decide kar sakte hai’ (we cannot we decide when are we born and when will we die but we can decide on how to live our lives), we are going to be weepy soppy messes by the end of the movie!
Ps. If you too, are crying like me, I am sending out virtual hugs to everyone who needs them.
And in case you still haven’t seen the trailer, watch it here. But keep some tissues handy, for it makes you cry!
Picture credits: Stills from the trailer of the movie Dil Bechara
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
Stop Making The Recovery From A Mental Health Illness A Competition!
The Recent Celebrity Death Reminded Me How Being Bullied At Work Made Me Physically Ill
The Validity Of Social Media Grief – Kriti Sanon And Rhea Chakraborty Trolled For Not Grieving Publicly
Kedarnath Is A Run Of The Mill Love Story; So Why All This ‘Hurt’ And Protests?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!