10 Iconic Dance Choreographies By Saroj Khan To Remember Her By As We Mourn Her Loss

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away earlier today. And if you too wanted to groove like her, here are 10 of her famous dance moves for you!
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan left this world on the Friday (July 3, 2020) around 2 am. The 71-year-old veteran succumbed to cardiac arrest. With ‘Masterji’s’ death, an entire era of Bollywood has come to an end.
Dance is an emotion that lives inside the hearts of all Indians. From the barati dance to hip-hop we know it all. And major credit for the love of dance goes to the Bollywood industry and its catchy dance beats.
So much so that Bollywood has an entire genre named after it for this particular dancing style. The maestro of this Bollywood dance for years has been Saroj Khan.
I remember, when I was in school no dance class was complete without a hook step choreographed by Saroj Khan. Whether it was shaking hands and moving around doing ‘Channe ke khet mai’ or twisting our waist to do ‘Dola re Dola,’ we practised it all because dance was incomplete without steps choreographed by Saroj Khan.
CHARMING ACTRESS & A BEAUTIFUL DANCER ON BOLLYWOOD SCREEN…@MadhuriDixit WITH HER DANCING MENTOR SAROJ KHAN JI…!! pic.twitter.com/QrmRXxt2d4— Shemaroo Filmi Gaane (@FilmiGaane) November 9, 2015
During the 1980s and 1990s, the profession of choreography was dominated by men like Ganesh Acharya, Shaimak Davar and Chinni Prakash. And at such a time, Saroj Khan with her talent and hard-work became the Masterji of choreography in India. Her dance moves were so good that even today, the young dancers look up to her for inspiration.
From Hawa Hawai in Mr India to Tabah Ho Gaye in Kalank Saroj Khan left a mark for herself. So here are ten of Saroj Khan’s most iconic dance moves that will ensure that she stays in our hearts forever.
One of the most legendary songs ever made! Saroj Khan and Sridevi made every beat of this song their own. So iconic are these steps that, I am sure, all of us have grooved to it at some point of time. Saroj Khan definitely made me want to get up and match my steps to this chart-busting song!
This iconic Madhuri Dixit Nene song was a chartbuster that still makes me want to groove to it when I hear the ‘ding dang ding, ding dang ding dang.’ (You also sang it in your head, didn’t you?)
Saroj Khan’s brilliant moves on this song helped her take home the Filmfare award for this song!
Tamma Tamma: Thanedaar (1990)
Though this song was recently remade with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhavan, the original song starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene is way more iconic! Known for its catchy beats and foot-tapping music, I am sure none of us can sit still when this plays!
The song that made Madhuri the iconic ‘Dhak-dhak girl.’ With wonderful choreography by Saroj Khan, this song had to be on this list. Does it not make you want to go ‘dhak-dhak,’ too?
This is one song with really weird lyrics. However, despite that, Saroj Khan ensured both Madhuri Dixit Nene and Neena Gupta didn’t just dance to it but looked graceful while doing so!
Madhuri pulled off these raunchy lyrics and suggestive dance moves with a grace that is unmatched.
While you might not remember this movie at all you will always remember the iconic ‘Channe Ke Khet Main’ step. That was the power of Saroj Khan’s choreography.
By far the most iconic actor-choreographer duo in Bollywood is hands down Madhuri Dixit Nene and Saroj Khan. And this song is a prime example of their magic.
The most iconic dance-off of all times has to be Dola Re. Choreographed by Saroj Khan, it has both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene dancing to it. Add to it Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur and you have the recipe of a perfect visual treat!
But that isn’t the only reason this song is so iconic. The details of the dance were equally balanced between the two women on screen. And, quite obviously, Saroj Khan was awarded a National Award for her choreography in Devdas.
Chirpy, bubbly and extremely happy – Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met was pretty much what the movie also was like. The song symbolised everything Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet from the movie was.
Saroj Khan’s moves and the chirpiness of the song with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s graceful dance is why it is one of the most iconic songs too!
This iconic song starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a must for every monsoon playlist. Can you imagine enjoying rains without dancing to this song?
Choreographed by Saroj Khan, barso re hits all the right feels with its foot tapping beats.
Starring Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, this song was a comeback for Saroj Khan and her ability to rock classical numbers. Yet another example of the movie not making much of an impact but the iconic dance doing so!
Saroj Khan was awarded three National Awards for Best choreography in Devdas, Sringaram and Jab We Met. Apart from a National Award she also received Filmfare Award for Guru, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz and Tezaab. The legendary choreographer will always remain in our hearts whenever we groove.
