Death of a loved one often comes with lot of grief, question of “why” always haunt grieving families.
Losing someone is hard,
Or seeing them for the last time to the heart’s content, is harder?
Watching them lying still on their favorite place is hard,
Or reaching out to touch the body which is getting slowly cold, is harder?
For the last time looking at them all cleaned up is hard,
Or finally sending them away from the home they chose to die, is harder?
Covering their face, with the acceptance of inability to see it again is hard,
Or helplessly watching your elders’ grieving faces, is harder?
Laying to rest a beloved in the burial pit is hard,
Or backfilling the earth on the beloved, is harder?
Losing a loved one is hard,
Or inability to perform the last ritual, is harder?
Families are indeed crazy, even when you choose to leave your body,
Family will stick by your lifeless body too, only to see your soul travel safe on the other side.
(In the loving memory of grandpa) Shashi Ram
