During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Losing A Loved One

Losing A Loved One

Posted: July 27, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Death of a loved one often comes with lot of grief, question of “why” always haunt grieving families. 

Losing someone is hard,

Or seeing them for the last time to the heart’s content, is harder?

Watching them lying still on their favorite place is hard,

Or reaching out to touch the body which is getting slowly cold, is harder?

For the last time looking at them all cleaned up is hard,

Or finally sending them away from the home they chose to die, is harder?

Covering their face, with the acceptance of inability to see it again is hard,

Or helplessly watching your elders’ grieving faces, is harder?

Laying to rest a beloved in the burial pit is hard,

Or backfilling the earth on the beloved, is harder?

Losing a loved one is hard,

Or inability to perform the last ritual, is harder?

Families are indeed crazy, even when you choose to leave your body,

Family will stick by your lifeless body too, only to see your soul travel safe on the other side.

(In the loving memory of grandpa) Shashi Ram

Image source: Pexels

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Daisy

Finally found peace through inking the thoughts on paper.

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Being A Mother Isn’t Easy, But I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way!

grieving person

How To Support And Comfort Someone In Grief – My Personal Account

How Does Grieving Help?

grieving

How Do You Support A Grieving Person Cope With The Loss Of A Loved One?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

We Love Sameera Reddy’s Message To Body-Shamers In Which She Owns Her ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ Self!
Indian Matchmaking @Netflix – Do We Really Hate It? Or Do We Just Feel We Have To?
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Makes You Question The Sanctity Of Marriage
Why We Need To Stop Praising Regressive Shows Like Indian Matchmaking

Best Loved Stories

How 7 Small Changes Can Improve Your Work Life Balance

Aruna Menon

I Did My MBBS & MD Through Marriage, Pregnancy, Kids… And They’re Proud Of Me!

This ‘Tough Mom’ Video Is Making The News For All The Wrong Reasons

Delhi Says, Welcome Back To Street Harassment And Moral Policing!

Indian Women And The PCOS Story

""