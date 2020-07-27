A Gripping Storyline And Amazing Performance By Sushmita Sen Is What Makes Aarya Stand Out

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
A well-written plot, detailed characters and smooth storytelling make Aarya riveting and sublime and a definite must-watch.
The power of a good story is that it keeps you hooked on right till the end, guess what is next. On that front Aarya, the latest web series on Disney Hotstar is a sure shot winner. The series has been co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi and co-written by Sandeep Srivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary. The soundtrack is uniquely inspired by the learning of the Bhagavad Gita and forms the perfect backdrop for this gritty crime thriller.
Aarya is one of the most gripping and racy thrillers on TV right now. An adapted version of a Dutch TV series Penoza. The show was adapted in the US by the name Red Widow and aptly so, as the main lead has a legacy, which is soiled in blood.
All through the nine episodes, the audience is glued to the edge of the seat. What works for the series is a brilliant script, excellent screenplay and some great performances. Right now, when the nepotism debate is active, the irony is interesting; Aarya is about nepotism in reverse.
It shows that you inherit not only your family’s wealth, and assets; you also inherit its crime and bloodshed. You can’t walk away from ties of blood or you can’t hide from your past. It will catch up with you and your legacy will return to haunt you and a legacy of blood, crime and drugs are what Aarya Sareen inherits.
Aarya is a well written, pacy crime thriller superbly directed with crisp dialogues. It boasts of a brilliant script, taut screenplay and a great cast where everyone fits their role perfectly. What stood out is that each subplot is well developed and sub-characters are also not neglected.
The children, the father, no character or story is left high and dry. The story revolves around Aarya Sareen, a mother of three, who seems to have it all, a loving husband, a palatial house and swanky cars till tragedy strikes and changes everything. All the dirty dark secrets of her past, come tumbling out and one after the other and change her life and redefine her normal.
Great acting by a poised and elegant Sushmita Sen, is a mix of strength and vulnerability. And it is good to see her back. A pleasantly plump Chandrachur Singh, quiet and athletic, Sikander Kher supports her well. The rest of the cast comprising of Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kriplani, Sohaila Kapur, Maya Sarao, Priyasha Bhardwaj, Sugandha Garg, Alexx O’Neil, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Jagdish Purohit, Flora Saini, Virti Vaghani, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, and Joy Sengupta also do justice to their roles.
The child actors do their roles with endearing honesty and their characters are extremely well etched out. A well-written plot, detailed characters and smooth storytelling make Aarya riveting and sublime and a definite must-watch.
Picture credits – Aarya
