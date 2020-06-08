Trailer Of Sushmita Sen’s Comeback Series ‘Aarya’ Promises A Thrill To Fans!

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
In the doom and gloom of COVID-19 and the lockdown, Sushmita Sen coming out with a new thriller series later this month is creating quite the buzz!
“How long can she stay away from crime when it runs in her blood?’ reads Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post. The post gave us a first quick look at her upcoming TV Show, ‘Aarya’ on Disney+Hotstar Special.
I was rather intrigued when I read this post for the first time, especially since it had been a while since I’d seen her on the big screen. Sushmita Sen was a prominent presence in so many of the early Bollywood movies I saw as a child. She has always been vocal about her work and making movies in general, and even saying that work for the ‘sake of it’ was a ‘criminal waste’ of her life.
“Thank you so much for all the love,” she concluded in her post as she tells her following that they can now watch the episodes from the 19th of June. From the director of ‘Neerja,’ Ram Madhvani, ‘Aarya’ holds much in store for us and carries with it a lot of promise. And especially the comeback of veteran actor Sushmita Sen to our screens! The trailer reached over ten million views in a single day!
During a recent virtual press conference, she said, “I put out a word everywhere that I am ready to work and I will give my everything. But I need something that will help me grow as an actor. If you give me that, I will go out my way. I want to do good work.”
This leads us to believe that the comeback does signal the her departure from mainstream cinema as she aims to hone her craft and write her own narrative. Sushmita Sen also noted how thankful she was to play such an extraordinary and powerful woman on a ‘fantastic platform’ like Hotstar. She also spoke how ‘Aarya’ was ‘worth the wait.’
Aarya tells the story of a woman who finds herself at the centre of an illegal drug racket after an attempt to assassinate her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh. The trailer starts with the protagonist, Aarya (Sushmita Sen) being asked if she is willing to risk it all and flashes to multiple scenes of her family.
“We are actually running an international drug racket,” is a powerful line in the trailer. Amid scenes of gunshots and action-packed sequences, the trailer appears to be a good mix of both family drama, and a thriller.
“Be who you are. Show them your claws. Like a tigress would. Like this,” says a character in the trailer to Aarya. “I can do anything for my family,” she bravely declares later on as we see her ready to take charge with a gun.
The trailer ends memorably with the line, “Only those we trust, can break it, too.”
Doesn’t that sound intriguing? This series definitely has a lot in store for us as we see a Sen once again grace our screens, particularly in such a female-led and empowering story!
If you still haven’t see the trailer, watch it right here!
Picture credits: Still from the trailer of Aarya
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Shivani is currently an undergraduate political science student who is passionate about human rights and
7 Reasons Why Sushmita Sen Is The Perfect Role Model For All New Age Women
Sushmita Sen Talks Of Her Battle With A Dreadful Disease; Opens Door To Confidence!
Sushmita Sen’s Tweet On Donald Trump Proves Why She’s A Perfect Role Model For All Independent Women
9 Inspiring Celebrity Moms Share Magical Moments With Their Kids On Insta During Lockdown
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!