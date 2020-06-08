How Youth Leaders Of NGO Project KHEL Used TikTok To Spread Awareness About Periods

Want to be a stellar content marketer? Join us to learn how to develop your brand voice and calendar!
Project KHEL is a Lucknow-based non-profit organisation that uses play and outdoor activities to create an impact in the space of Gender, Pluralism and Sense of self.
Their core work lies in imparting 21st-century life skills education through experiential learning and Ultimate Frisbee coaching, with additional programmes designed around menstruation, child sexual abuse and adolescence-related issues.
The pandemic-related lockdown affected Project KHEL’s work immensely, with all their partner institutions shut since the middle of February. In light of this, Project KHEL has been using a variety of online platforms to engage with the 26 Youth Leaders that work with them (Youth Leaders are children who have graduated from Project KHEL’s programmes and are now working part-time with them).
With fairly good penetration of cheap internet services and inexpensive smartphones, TikTok has reached the farthest corners of India. Project KHEL had been experimenting with the platform since last year, facilitating TikTok competitions among their Youth Leaders on themes that encouraged them to explore the word Freedom and at the beginning of this year to create videos with verified information on CoViD-19.
So, while ideating on ways of engagement during the lockdown, TikTok seemed one of the best mediums to tap into, to not just get the Youth Leaders to create content, but also take the same to a bigger crowd. This year, in the month of May, with great encouragement from the Youth Leaders, the organization took the plunge and finally started their own TikTok account!
With Global Menstrual Hygiene Day being observed on May 28 and menstruation being an important part of the work Project KHEL does, it only seemed right. There was an extensive conversation among the Youth Leaders to decide inclusive themes that represented issues beyond what is generally shown.
The month was divided into 4 weeks, with each of them being assigned a theme for the video, to be shared for seven days. The themes were:
These themes were decided under the mentorship of Project KHEL’s Menstrual Educator, Angana, who is popular in the sector for her use of humour, action songs, dance and stories to drive positive conversations around periods.
Each of the videos under the themes was decided by the Youth Leaders and the content designed by their selves. After watching all the videos, I can say that they did not just come across as well thought out and supported with catchy music, but I was also bowled over by the simplicity with which each complicated topic was depicted.
This initiative, that brought down the power of content creation from the hands of the adults in the team to that of the young people from the community, is a positive step towards Youth Empowerment and is absolutely worthy of applauding, and only watching the videos will help one understand why.
Below is the list of some of the most powerful videos that help build conversations around periods:
A lot of organizations have been working relentlessly in the context of periods during the pandemic. I imagined that this work would pan out best by providing access to flow management products and meeting sanitation needs of the female migrant workers travelling back or helping out women in the lower-income groups who are out of money and menstruation is not a regular woman’s priority.
When I saw that Project KHEL had created a TikTok account, I was much disappointed. My immediate reaction was that it seemed these people are losing their novelty and jumping into the bandwagon and that too such a toxic one! However, as the content kept being shared, I must confess, I stand corrected.
It makes a lot of sense on how these people have tapped into such a popular medium to talk about themes that matter. One other aspect of the pandemic is that people are at home and using their smartphones and internet much more than usual, so reaching out to them with such simple content that creates such a powerful impact is also another way of working on periods during the pandemic!
I am told that their next theme is on Consent and I can’t wait to see what they have to share!
