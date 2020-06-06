During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > My Mother, The Village Girl Who Chased Robbers With Her Rifle

My Mother, The Village Girl Who Chased Robbers With Her Rifle

Posted: June 6, 2020

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

When a young woman has to raise her family of four children in the hinterlands, her courage and self-confidence come to the rescue, in this charming, real-life story of a mother. 

I stepped out of the hot, humid bathroom after pouring a whole bucket of cool water on myself during my evening bath. As I stood in front of the mirror, suddenly the reflection seemed so unlike me, yet so familiar.

I stared at the image in the mirror. Never in my life had I thought that I resembled my mother, but today, I looked so like her.

Memories came flooding, of her coming out of the bathroom on summer evenings, dripping little water droplets from her hair while walking to her room. The smell of her soap and talcum powder wafted around me and I smiled at the reflection in the mirror.

I felt at peace and nodded at my acceptance of the full circle of life.

I grew up with the usual rebellious streak of a teenager, always grumpy with my mother. She was responsible and I blamed her for anything bad that happened in my life.

My mother – the barely literate village girl who shone bright with her grit and determination. A big red bindi adorning her big forehead, she looks very much like the late Sushma Swaraj (remember the friendly ex-foreign minister of India?)

The author’s mother as a young woman, standing

We siblings identified her with the big poster of the lioness in her bedroom, which we gaped at since our early childhood. She has the same fierce and independent nature. There are so many stories of her that are worth telling. But her children, the four of us have been the first-hand witnesses to her badassness.

She raised us single-handedly in the wild, wild hinterland of 80s Bihar, the land of daring robberies in the day and chain snatchers roaming the street at any time. When we settled in our first home in the town, it was a tiny house in the midst of a still under-development residential colony. Vast empty plots surrounded it, the remnants of farmlands converted to the city’s ever-spreading suburbs. As our father was in the police service, he was posted in still more remote parts of the state and visited us as and when his duties at work permitted.

The mother lioness had a weapon of her choice to boost confidence in these unique circumstances. Her Dunali – the quintessential rifle stayed with her, getting an annual cleaning and ceremonial firing on Diwali. On rare occasions, mother also flung it with aplomb at miscreants loitering around, firing in the air sometimes to scare them away. It was enough to spread the word and we spent a few fairly uneventful early years. The robbers stayed two lanes away and although we kept hearing stories of them creating a nuisance in the area, they dared not enter our lane.

Physically, she is not your superwoman persona. I have inherited her thin frame and modest height of 5 feet some inches. She stands straight with full confidence though, and that explains why it is said that courage stems in the heart.

I remember and miss her hug today. I realise that I love this super confident, charming and gutsy mom, whose struggles and personality I could appreciate only when I wore her shoes of motherhood.

And I wish to tell her all this when we meet, because she will not read this piece, this simple mother of mine.

All images provided by the author

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

saras singh

Saras values free will and respect of everyone. She is in search of the truth

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

post pregnancy

Every New Mom Who Has Hated Her Post-Baby Body, Like Me, Should Read This

My Chilean Host Mother Took Her Broken Heart, And Said to Life, Vamos (Let’s Go). 

splash of water

A Splash Of… Water! [#ShortStory]

Thoughts After Mother’s Day: Mothers, Daughters And A Relationship Larger Than Love

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

UP Man Puts Wife’s ‘Honour’ On ‘Sale’ Because Women Are Mere Sexual Commodities, Aren’t They?
intercaste marriages
Why Intercaste Marriages Need To Be Sensitive To Gender And Caste To Be Successful
Only 15% Of Employers Paid Domestic Workers During The Pandemic. Are You Among Them?
celebrity moms
9 Inspiring Celebrity Moms Share Magical Moments With Their Kids On Insta During Lockdown

Best Loved Stories

Afraid Of The ‘First Night’? Here’s Help To Enjoy Yourself

Samvaad: A Conversation Between Mother And Daughter

“Deergha Sumangali Bhava”

I’ve Grown Up Seeing My Parents Fight. Please Don’t Do This To Your Kids

Kaala (black) Matrimony.Com