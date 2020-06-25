During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > Matruvat Paradareshu–All Women Are My Mother, Here Is A Tribute To All Mothers In My Life

Matruvat Paradareshu–All Women Are My Mother, Here Is A Tribute To All Mothers In My Life

Posted: June 25, 2020
Tags:

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mother can be a child, adolescent girl or adult woman who teaches us the best ways to link to humanity, other living beings and divinity. 

I subscribe to Vedic culture’s definition of ‘Mother’ as a title applicable not just to some­one who has borne a biologi­cal child but to females in general. Mother can be a child, adolescent girl or adult woman who teaches us the best ways to link to humanity, other living beings and divinity.

I regard as my ‘Mother’ the many women of diverse ages, ethnicities, religions and cultures from whom I have derived inspiration and sus­tenance. Prominent among them is my maternal grandmother who taught me about courage and resil­ience in the face of adversity, keep­ing my mind open to learning and doing many things, accepting we cannot be perfect and retaining a sense of humour and the ability to laugh at oneself.

I incorporated many of these themes in my first novel The Rose and the Thorn, which is dedicated to her.

The modern way of celebrating Mother’s Day was not part of my life in India. As an adult with chil­dren who have grown up in Austra­lia, celebrating Mother’s Day has become an annual event. It initially comprised a meal at a restaurant of my choice and small presents paid for by my husband till the children began to earn. I have always cher­ished the cards my children made and the little gifts they bought with their pocket money.

Our daughter is now a mother her­self, so we have a joint celebration with our son hosting and son-in-law and grandson joining in.

COVID-19 made this year’s Moth­er’s Day a little different with the Queensland Government allowing us to have five external visitors. We could all share the takeaway meal from a local café we wished to sup­port. Our son footed the bill, our three-year-old grandson was the card maker and our son-in-law gave me a hat made by someone who supports women experiencing do­mestic violence. Our four-legged children who submitted to being dressed up and showered us all with affection added an extra dimension.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Should Mother’s Day Be Dedicated Only To Biological Mothers Or To The Spirit Of Motherhood?

mother wound

The Halo We Bestow On Our Mothers Can Cause Untold Damage Affecting Generations…

As A Single Parent, I’m A Mommy Co-Learner With My Daughter, Not Just Her Mother!

Motherhood: Working Or Just Stay At Home

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Living With Your Parents May Seem Like An ‘Adventure’ To You, Dear Husband, But It’s Miserable For Me!
Dear Shahid Kapoor, I Loved You In Jab We Met, But With Kabir Singh, My Love For You Is All But Gone!
What Are We Teaching Our Kids With The Existing Gender Bias In The Curricula?
Handling Anxiety And Questions Children Have About Going Back To Normal

Connect2Content

Best Loved Stories

My Mom Told Me, “First Stand On Your Own Feet, And Only Then Think Of Marriage”

Dating after a divorce

Indian Women And Dating After Divorce

Raising A Confident Daughter: 6 Positive Ways To Raise A Daughter

Speaking Loudly: Does This Habit Indicate Confidence?

Book review: Apurva Purohit's Lady You're Not A Man

Lady, You’re Not A Man!