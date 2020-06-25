Matruvat Paradareshu–All Women Are My Mother, Here Is A Tribute To All Mothers In My Life

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mother can be a child, adolescent girl or adult woman who teaches us the best ways to link to humanity, other living beings and divinity.
I subscribe to Vedic culture’s definition of ‘Mother’ as a title applicable not just to someone who has borne a biological child but to females in general. Mother can be a child, adolescent girl or adult woman who teaches us the best ways to link to humanity, other living beings and divinity.
I regard as my ‘Mother’ the many women of diverse ages, ethnicities, religions and cultures from whom I have derived inspiration and sustenance. Prominent among them is my maternal grandmother who taught me about courage and resilience in the face of adversity, keeping my mind open to learning and doing many things, accepting we cannot be perfect and retaining a sense of humour and the ability to laugh at oneself.
I incorporated many of these themes in my first novel The Rose and the Thorn, which is dedicated to her.
The modern way of celebrating Mother’s Day was not part of my life in India. As an adult with children who have grown up in Australia, celebrating Mother’s Day has become an annual event. It initially comprised a meal at a restaurant of my choice and small presents paid for by my husband till the children began to earn. I have always cherished the cards my children made and the little gifts they bought with their pocket money.
Our daughter is now a mother herself, so we have a joint celebration with our son hosting and son-in-law and grandson joining in.
COVID-19 made this year’s Mother’s Day a little different with the Queensland Government allowing us to have five external visitors. We could all share the takeaway meal from a local café we wished to support. Our son footed the bill, our three-year-old grandson was the card maker and our son-in-law gave me a hat made by someone who supports women experiencing domestic violence. Our four-legged children who submitted to being dressed up and showered us all with affection added an extra dimension.
