Handling Anxiety And Questions Children Have About Going Back To Normal

As the lockdown eases in many parts of India, kids have a lot of questions and anxieties about stepping out.
Talking and listening to a child, and having an open discussion, is the best way to handle this challenge and prepare them. Now more than ever, parents need to focus on communicating and interacting with their children.
As a parent, I explained to my son that these changes in our lives are to be understood and dealt with, not feared. Some of the conversations we have had are reflected below.
His teachers and I shared facts about not touching anything unless necessary, washing or sanitising his hands, and maintaining social distancing. This helped him understand that his school will also ensure his safety, and that this is something we as a family, along with his teachers, and friends will face together.
I also helped him connect with his friends via WhatsApp chats, phone calls, or video calls giving them time to interact and to know that all of us are facing similar changes. This helped him understand that his fears are similar.
Knowing that all kids want to be safe and sharing simple examples of using gloves to keep hands clean, and using masks to minimise exposure helped allay his fears. I explained how just as we use covers to protect books, we use masks to protect our faces from germs – this was an example he could relate to and follow.
It took me some time, but we discussed the importance of routine even when regular classes could not be held. By setting new ground rules to ensure a smooth transition, we now have mornings for online classes, afternoons for schoolwork and evenings for play like before.
We make it a point to continuously share positive news only with our kid, recovery rates, positive effect on environment and more. It's quite natural for kids to be anxious and worried during such times. Through timely interventions and adequate care, we need to prepare them for the new phase of Unlock1.0
