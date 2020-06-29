Five Ways You Can Help Children To Grow Up Into Better Human Beings

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Children are the future of the world and here are 5 ways which can help children to grow up into better human beings that can change the world.
After much contemplation, cribbing, and ranting, I have finally come to accept that the answer to all our troubles does not lie in looking back at the past and trying to correct it. (Because it may be too late to change the narrative of our lives, too much damage has been done for that already. )
Instead, it lies in ensuring that our mistakes aren’t repeated. That out faulty mentality and biases do not form part of the legacy that we are handing over to our children. That they turn out better than we turned out to be.
“Old men can make war. But it is only children who will make history.”– Ray Meritt.
Let’s ensure that the generations after us live a happier story right from the very beginning, and do not have to carry the burden of our sins.
What a wonderful little chance to rewrite history—-of course, you do not necessarily have to birth a child in order to raise it right.
The best teachers have embraced the onus of raising children. A responsibility that is sometimes tougher to handle than that of a parent.
Children are like water, taking up any colour you mix in them. A child can be encouraged with as little as an uplifting word or an act of kindness. Make sure you mix the right colours. Say the right words. Be kind and considerate in your behaviour.
Remember, the ‘future’ is constantly watching you!
Pic credits – We are family (2010)
A doctor and writer bundled up as one, Priyanka lives and loves to challenge the
