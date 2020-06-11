During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Relationships > Without Saying Anything Much About Marriage, This 4 Minute Short Film Says It All
Dabba Gul

Without Saying Anything Much About Marriage, This 4 Minute Short Film Says It All

Posted: June 11, 2020

Want to be a stellar content marketer? Join us to learn how to develop your brand voice and calendar!

Dice Media’s 4 minute short film Dabba Gul aka To Be Free, You Have To Let Go says a lot about communication and companionship in a marriage without saying a word.

Sometimes it seems like life is just going on and nothing is changing, nothing is new. We become so habitual of such a worn out life that we start ignoring each other’s feelings. We can’t see if our life partner is suffocating under the  burden of expectations. We just forget all the promises we once made, and do not even bother to ask the other how they are feeling.

Keeping in mind all such ignorance about the partner’s feelings and a lack of love in a relationship or marriage, Dice Media has made this film “to be free, you have to let go”.

A set routine

In this short film, a housewife prepares a lunch box every morning for her husband while he gets ready for his office. To pass her time in the kitchen she usually listens to a radio programme. After getting ready husband comes in kitchen, hugs his wife, picks up his lunch box and leaves for his office.

This typical routine keeps on going for few more days. Soon you start realising that there is nothing much left in relationship. Two people are just living a monotonous life, with no idea for how long. Nothing changes, not even the food she packs, until one day the wife makes the decision to separate, and leave this relationship behind.

Her way to say that will wake you up. It’s silent but hits you hard. This film says it all without saying anything. The husband gets his surprise in the last lunch box.

This 4 minute film is a perfect example of how ‘action speaks louder than words’.

The background music of the film is just the everyday sounds of utensils. And the only dialogues are the radio in the background, like a disembodied narrator.

Created for the India Film Project

‘To be free, you have to let go’ has been made only in 50 hours. Writer and director Kushal Verma along with his team has made this film which was previously named as Dabba Gul, but later on it got changed. This short film was a part of the world’s biggest creative challenge, the India Film Project.

Beginning in 2011, this challenge has been organised in Mumbai every year. In the months of September-October creative people from all across the country came on board together, and take part in this mind-blowing challenge. Every participant is given 50 hours time in which they have to make a film. In this deadline they have to create something worth watching from scratch. Starting from concept selection, writing, acting, dialogue, direction, editing and submission, everything has to be done within this timeframe.

The anatomy of a marriage

Marriage does not just depend on trust, respect, and familiarity. We have been repeating the same thing for centuries, but forget to mention the most important thing.

Any relationship would be hollow if there is no communication. You may not realize the passing time but you will know if will ask yourself. Marriage is very delicate, you need to protect it. If you drag your relationship, you cannot sustain it.

So, stop a little, take a break, sit together, listen to your partner and to something new. Understanding is very important, but for that you need to talk.

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

lose the connect

When Did We Lose The Connect In Our Marriage?

Abhiroop Basu’s ‘Meal’ Mirrors Reality In A Visual Treat Sans Words

4 Women Share Their Moving Stories, On Being Forced Into Marriages

7 Keys To Making Your Marriage Thrive

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Why Being A Working Wife And DIL Is NOT As Empowering As I Thought It Would Be!
YouTuber YogiOabs Believes Rape Doesn’t Happen To ‘Traditional Women’
I’d Rather Be Single And ‘On My Own,’ Than With Someone Who Doesn’t Respect Me Or My Opinions
Kerala CM’s Daughter Veena, Owes Us No Answers On Why And Whom She’s Marrying!

Read Stories of Sisterhood

Best Loved Stories

My Mom Told Me, “First Stand On Your Own Feet, And Only Then Think Of Marriage”

Indian Women in STEM

5 Inspiring Books For Indian Women In STEM

Why Does An Oppressed Woman Turn Around And Do The Same To Another Woman?

Which Side Are You On: Nine Questions Every Woman Must Ask Herself

Let A Woman Stay The Daughter Of Her Parents, Always!