The Rise Of Women In iGaming

There is no doubt that the world of gaming has seen a significant rise in the influence of women in recent years.
Globally, women are involved in all aspects of the industry, from writing about the latest developments to taking leading roles in gaming-related companies and competing in gaming tournaments.
For instance, Tina Amini, Editor in Chief of Games at IGN, is a respected voice in the industry. Equally respected are well-known names such as Amber Dalton, Senior Director of Sales at Twitch and Se-yeon ‘Geguri’ Kim, a pro gamer for Shanghai Dragons in the Overwatch League. Whether it’s working in the industry, or playing the games, women are now a recognised global influence. The same applies in India where women are now a major force, especially when it comes to mobile gaming.
Women in India are now using mobile gaming apps more than any other type of app. They use the apps to take part in multiplayer tournaments like PUBG mobile. Another favourite use of apps is playing lotto games. The popularity of playing this game with Lottoland Asia, and other providers, suggests that this is one area of female gaming in India that will continue to be targeted by providers. Indicated by the use of the slightly unusual .asia domain name for lottoland, being one of the first operators to use this domain extension according to a domain expert that we have talked to.
Overall, women now
make up around 30% of the gaming community in India. This is a significant
figure given the fact that they only make up around 32% of Internet users in
the country overall. Easy access to, and easy use of, smartphones is thought to
account for much of this rise in female influence in the world of Indian
gaming. However, another important factor is the rising number of high profile
female Indian gamers. They are role models for others to follow.
The gaming industry in India is currently booming overall. Several strong female competitors have taken advantage of this fact. Let’s introduce you to some of these gamers.
Mudra “Wallfl0w3r” Roy
Mudra was introduced
to gaming by her father and sister when she was just four years old. Today, she
is an avid streamer and her favourite games include Prince of Persia Warrior
Within and The Witcher 3. As well as gaming, Mudra also enjoys cosplaying as
her favourite characters.
Vidushi “Mogambo” Suryavanshi
Vidushi’s brother got
her involved with gaming and she has never looked back. Today, she is a
dedicated gamer and her main game of choice is League of Legends.
Apollonia Hinds
Apollonia is also a
League of Legends player. In addition, she has instigated all-female
tournaments, to encourage more females to participate in esports. She is also
the captain of the Girlaxy, all-female, esports team.
Manasvi Dalvi
From when her father
bought her a console for the first time, Manasvi fell in love with gaming. She
is a dedicated streamer and her main love is PUBG. Her love of gaming mainly
stems from the fact that she can be a totally free version of herself in a
game.
Shagufta “Xyaa” Iqbal
Shagufta first started
playing games on her father’s PC. Today, she is one of the biggest influencers
in the Indian gaming world. Over the years, she has played many games including
Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Now, PUBG is her main focus. She
has more than 80,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel and has dedicated
herself to gaming full time.
It’s clear to see that
women now have a significant influence in the world of gaming; in India and
across the world. This rise in influence only seems likely to continue.
