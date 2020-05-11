During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Sports > The Rise Of Women In iGaming

The Rise Of Women In iGaming

Posted: May 11, 2020

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

There is no doubt that the world of gaming has seen a significant rise in the influence of women in recent years.

Globally, women are involved in all aspects of the industry, from writing about the latest developments to taking leading roles in gaming-related companies and competing in gaming tournaments.

For instance, Tina Amini, Editor in Chief of Games at IGN, is a respected voice in the industry. Equally respected are well-known names such as Amber Dalton, Senior Director of Sales at Twitch and Se-yeon ‘Geguri’ Kim, a pro gamer for Shanghai Dragons in the Overwatch League. Whether it’s working in the industry, or playing the games, women are now a recognised global influence. The same applies in India where women are now a major force, especially when it comes to mobile gaming.

The attraction of mobile gaming to women in India

Women in India are now using mobile gaming apps more than any other type of app. They use the apps to take part in multiplayer tournaments like PUBG mobile. Another favourite use of apps is playing lotto games. The  popularity of playing this game with Lottoland Asia, and other providers, suggests that this is one area of female gaming in India that will continue to be targeted by providers. Indicated by the use of the slightly unusual .asia domain name for lottoland, being one of the first operators to use this domain extension according to a domain expert that we have talked to.

Overall, women now make up around 30% of the gaming community in India. This is a significant figure given the fact that they only make up around 32% of Internet users in the country overall. Easy access to, and easy use of, smartphones is thought to account for much of this rise in female influence in the world of Indian gaming. However, another important factor is the rising number of high profile female Indian gamers. They are role models for others to follow.

Top female iGamers in India

The gaming industry in India is currently booming overall. Several strong female competitors have taken advantage of this fact. Let’s introduce you to some of these gamers.

Mudra “Wallfl0w3r” Roy

Mudra was introduced to gaming by her father and sister when she was just four years old. Today, she is an avid streamer and her favourite games include Prince of Persia Warrior Within and The Witcher 3. As well as gaming, Mudra also enjoys cosplaying as her favourite characters.

Vidushi “Mogambo” Suryavanshi

Vidushi’s brother got her involved with gaming and she has never looked back. Today, she is a dedicated gamer and her main game of choice is League of Legends.

Apollonia Hinds

Apollonia is also a League of Legends player. In addition, she has instigated all-female tournaments, to encourage more females to participate in esports. She is also the captain of the Girlaxy, all-female, esports team.

Manasvi Dalvi

From when her father bought her a console for the first time, Manasvi fell in love with gaming. She is a dedicated streamer and her main love is PUBG. Her love of gaming mainly stems from the fact that she can be a totally free version of herself in a game.

Shagufta “Xyaa” Iqbal

Shagufta first started playing games on her father’s PC. Today, she is one of the biggest influencers in the Indian gaming world. Over the years, she has played many games including Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Now, PUBG is her main focus. She has more than 80,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel and has dedicated herself to gaming full time.

It’s clear to see that women now have a significant influence in the world of gaming; in India and across the world. This rise in influence only seems likely to continue.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Niki

I am a confused cat woman with a penchant for writing 🙂

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

#AajKalKeBacche: Share Your Parenting Stories!

Vivekananda, a feminist

A Feminist from the 19th Century – Vivekananda

women innovators around the world

For Women’s History Month 2019, Celebrating 19 Inspiring Women Innovators Around The World!

Technology addiction in kids

Technology Addicted Kids: The Why And How Of Tackling It

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

Even Today, Mothers In Indian Ads Will Happily Cook Five-Course Meals Without Help From Anyone!
mother wound
The Halo We Bestow On Our Mothers Can Cause Untold Damage Affecting Generations…
IAS officer Rani Nagaer
Haryana IAS Officer Rani Nagar Resigns Due To Workplace Harassment And Safety Concerns
breast milk pump
10 Yrs Of Feeling ‘Not Good Enough’ As A Mom Because I Couldn’t Breastfeed As I Wanted To

Best Loved Stories

The Women Of Indian Television

A Letter From The Other Woman To The Man Who Will Never Be Hers [#ShortStory]

Supreme Court Rules: Wife Can Now File A Domestic Violence Complaint Even After Divorce

Nandan Pratim

No Mr Nandan Pratim, You have No Business Shaming Women For Being At A Wine Shop, Festival Or Not!

Inspiring Woman Of The Day