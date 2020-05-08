The One Sided Story

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how
It is important to understand the kind of image that is being created in the minds of the audience.
Why is it that media always portrays an independent woman as the bad woman, rebellious, highly impulsive and who ends up having sex with anyone and everyone she meets?Also what genuinely troubles me is the fact that the media usually portrays successful women as divorcee, detached from their families or having complicated relationships with their partners. Why is it that ONLY this kind of portrayal is being repeatedly shown?
On the other hand, independence does gives a woman the authority to take her own decisions and this authority in a way empowers her. But why is it that the concept of empowerment is only limited to sexual independence ? So is it that one should comprehend that a woman having authority over her sexuality is an empowered woman ?
It is important to understand the kind of image that is being created in the minds of the audience. For those who are upfront and who have access to various forms of media will not be affected a lot. Because they have a platter of different genres of portrayal being bombarded on them.But think about the audience who doesn’t have access to the varied media platforms. By repeatedly exposing them to a specific way of portrayal of women, isn’t there something going wrong ? Aren’t we sending a covert message that negotiation has no scope at all and for a woman to be empowered she needs to be rebellious, off the hook and then only she can get empowered.
Isn’t this loophole and half baked content going to backfire ?
Image Credits: Pixabay
Development Communicator | Odissi Dancer | Feminist
Mira Rajput, Though Your Words Were Badly Chosen, I am With You. Here’s Why
Why Are Masculine Career Choices Considered Better Than Feminine Ones?
Why Can’t The Modern Woman Be Both Bold And Nurturing? Why Stereotype Her?
Check Out These Must Watch Movies About Middle Aged Women Protagonists
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!