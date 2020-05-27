During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > For Young Women > Something Certainly Needs To Change, But It Isn’t Your Weight Young Woman!

Something Certainly Needs To Change, But It Isn’t Your Weight Young Woman!

Posted: May 27, 2020
Tags:

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

Body shaming young people for their weight or looks is just not ok, especially when done by those close to them. 

So I was reading a blog today by a teenage girl which was written anonymously by her with a title ‘And that’s how it is’

She started to write with “they said”, and I believe it all starts from they said or what will they say….

She continued to write, “I have to lose around 15 pounds, to make my mom a little less embarrassed by the weight I am carrying.”

It was clear about what she is going through. Why is it like – “for the girls, diet coke! And for the boys a regular one?” And then the people around us ask why the hell is she suffering from eating disorders?

And the most important question or a fact: the worst body shaming comes from the family or relatives, why? It’s not funny just because you are my family, or a friend close to me…

She continued, “My classmates discuss about what a waste of pretty face it is, with that body.”

Firstly, what a waste of your education with that mind!

“What should I do when my mom tells me to look at myself naked in the mirror and realise how fat I am?”

To the girl who wrote this, I would like to tell you, that yes look at yourself naked in the mirror and admire the beauty of the ‘perfect’ body you have, and it’s nothing like “If you loose weight, someone will love you ”

If someone loves you, they will love you for who you are, and if they try to change you or your shape, size or colour, they are not worth of your love.

Image source: a still from the film Gippy

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

The Guilt and Shame Of Being A Thin Woman In India

Don’t Just Blame The Media For Body Shaming!

Vidya Balan body shaming

Vidya Balan’s Video On 92.7 Big FM Is A Fine Example Of A Celebrity Using Their Voice For A Cause

Fat Chance [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

reasons for a divorce
Will You Support Your Daughter For A Divorce If She Feels Unheard In Her Marriage?
Nani’s Home Is My Home Too, Because My Parents Are My Parents Forever!
‘Love Yourself First’ And 4 Other Lessons These Kickass Women From Bollywood Movies Taught Me
In This Lockdown, I Revisited Mom’s Memories By Streaming Some Of Her 80s Favourites

Best Loved Stories

Are Indian In-Laws Looking For A Well Trained, Full Time Maid, Or For A Daughter In Law?

Married Women Are Equally Responsible For Maintaining Their Parents, Says Bombay High Court

Is Marriage Considered “Free Rehabilitation Facility” By Indian Parents And Their “Problematic” Sons?

Sushmita Sen: Being A Mom Is A Calling, Not To Be Confused With ‘Having A Baby’

high protein vegetarian

10 Delicious High Protein Vegetarian Dishes From Indian Cuisines That You Must Try!