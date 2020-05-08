Do Not Visit These Places – Impact Of Extreme Tourism

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how
Responsible Tourism is the need of the hour. Opting for Eco-friendly Travel Products. Reducing the usage of Non-Recyclable Products like Plastic.
A Travel Bucket List is not a millennial thing. It is created by the Next Generation and whether it still will be a part for Generation -Z or not still remains a question. There are 7 continents, 5 Oceans and 195 countries in the world. Yet, Man wants to wander and explore the remotest place in the world. But, there are a few places that are better remained unexplored. One should leave these Soulful Places alone. Lively and peaceful Places that I don’t want you to Travel anytime soon.
Before beginning with the list, let us know the consequences of extensive Travelling to the wildest and remotest place. The aftereffects that man has left while fulfilling self-desire and dreams.
Killing the Marine Life and Animal Life Cycle
While Auli remains to be the most favorite places amongst others in North India. But this place is loved to death. Trekking Places like Gorson, Tali, Kuari Pass, Khulara and Tapovan, Joshimath are the most preferred locations for Trekking enthusiasts. Do you know the people in the Auli, especially Khairuni depend on Agriculture? Trekkers leave behind trash and pollute the environment, making it difficult for the people to survive.
Socotra, also called Soqotra is another place that is better alone than flocked by Tourists. This place is a part of Yemen. Think of the Beaches, Sunsets, Sand and the Arabian Sea. Fishing is the main occupation in Socotra. The main food is Fish. It is so isolated that a third of its plant life is found nowhere else on the planet. The Socotra Archipelago has been isolated from any large landmass for millions of years and is now home to a surprising display of biodiversity. Do not visit here and make it another Bali or Maldives
Human being is the most notorious creature on the Universe
Yes, You heard it right. If you have any plans for climbing the highest mountain above sea level, please don’t do it. Unless you are being responsible about the ecosystem and environment. Overcrowding has resulted in the deaths of many in the year 2019. It was reported that Climbers were pushing to take selfies on the Summit. Why not leave Mount Everest alone and not pressurize the Nature and destruct the Ecosystem.
Wherever you visit a Tourist place, you will find an animal experience as a part of tour sightseeing. Why do Human being like to, love to see another Living being Caged and perform stunts? Is it not inhumane? Is it not being selfish and unkind for a petty and wordless animal? I too am guilty of visiting such places in the past. However, I don’t encourage it anymore.
Ladakh Leh was once a popular destination only for Foreigners. However, Ladakh saw a significant increase in domestic tourists. Tourism obviously helps the locals. But Over Crowding destroys the place and its sanctity. It pressurizes the resources in the area. Places like these mostly import food from other states or farm with whatever is available. Also, Ladakh generates Electricity using Solar Cells. Thus, overcrowding means overuse of such resources. It also means that the locals don’t get sufficient of it. As a result of this, the locals remain deprived of Electricity, Water, food, and peace. While traveling to such a place, it is essential that you choose the perfect season, do not overuse of any resources. Be mindful and do not litter.
What was once a region known for its serenity and solitude is today better known for the hordes of tourists who have put severe strain on Leh and other popular spots in the vicinity
Jebel Hafit Desert Park is the quintessential place that is surrounded by Sands and Mountains. Once popular for the National Park. Popular Living spaces have attracted thousands of tourists to the Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Abu Dhabi. Various types of Tents like Bubble Tents, etc are created to lure the tourists with much-fancied interior along with BBQ overlooking open skies. There are no reasons to not visit this place and ruin it. Once people get attracted to it, it will be flocked by thousands. It will result in a shortage of water and Power supplies. To meet that demand, More Powerhouses will be created in the vicinity and more living spaces will be created. Eventually resulting in damage to a peaceful and secluded place of Jebel Hafit Desert Park.
Mongolia is one of the rarest nation bordered by China and Russia. It is known for its vast, rugged expanses and nomadic culture. And of course the very famous ruler Ghengis Khan or Chinggis Khaan. The people are accustomed to a nomadic way of living just like Kyrgyzstan. Mongolia was best known for a more pure, authentic experience that is now ruined by Climate change and Modernization. This has led to a decrease in the nomadic culture and is forcing people to adopt a modern lifestyle. Why don’t we leave Mongolia alone and let it flourish on its own?
Furthermore, A sudden transition is seen in Mongolia. From from a Soviet-style one-party state and command economy to a chaotic democracy and free-market economy, and from an entirely nomadic culture to a modern, urban lifestyle. Global warming and climate change have led to the drying up of rivers in this remote and unique place. The Government and modernization are responsible for this damage to the Beautiful land.
Being wary of not just the Nature but respecting the local communities and not creating more chaos in their life
Be a Responsible Traveler in 2020. Travel with Eco friendly tourist companies
Image Credit: Pixabay
Content creator with niches being Travel, Lifestyle, Technical.
I have worked in corporate and now
