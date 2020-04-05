5 Incredible Books To Change Your Life And Remake Decisions

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
There are books that you read to pass your time, then there are books you read to get some inspiration and motivation. But there is another segment of Books that impacts your life. Don’t Believe me? Try these Incredible, Fascinating and Powerful Books to change your life, for the better.
Leaders are Readers! Bill Gates reads a total of at least 50 Books a year to keep getting educated and motivated. Before getting started, let me tell you, even if you are not a Book Reader or you don’t Love Reading. You could just spare a few minutes and Read 2-3 pages a day and get your dose of refreshment by staying indoors. These are a list of Best Picked and Read Books to change how you do things in Life.
While this book remains in my Top Favorites, it takes you on a roller coaster ride. You will immensely expand your imagination. It is a Mystery Story, despite that it teaches you a great lesson at the end of the day.
Edward Younkins describes Atlas Shrugged as “an apocalyptic vision of the last stages of the conflict between two classes of humanity—the looters and the non-looters. And you will start understanding what’s happening today in this century as well. The idea behind Atlas Shrugged is to show the Readers about the life cycle of a human being’s spirit, ethos, and morale. It tells how a man’s morale is murdered while meeting the unapologetic societal demands and pressure. And how it regains momentum by listening to the will power.
“Do not let your fire go out, spark by irreplaceable spark in the hopeless swamps of the not-quite, the not-yet, and the not-at-all. Do not let the hero in your soul perish in lonely frustration for the life you deserved and have never been able to reach. The world you desire can be won. It exists.. it is real.. it is possible.. it’s yours.”
Yet Another Book that has impacted a great number of people. Firstly, It is a fairly simple book with easy language and events that keeps you hooked. If ever you have felt uncomfortable moving out of your comfort zone, you could be out of sight. Who Moved my Cheese? , published in 1998 is relevant even today.
It advises you to move with the current. Change and Update yourself with Trends. Moreover, The Book shows an Amazing Way to Deal with Change in Your Work and in Your Life. In the end, you will realize that How and Why you must Search, Find, Lose and Rediscover in this large twisting maze which is called Life.
“What would you do if you weren’t afraid?”
Paulo Coelho is a renowned name when it comes to Books, Reading and alike. Did you know, The theme of omens has influenced Coelho’s work from the Alchemist onward, and it is a facet of his writing influenced from his life. This one book is closest to my heart. I randomly open a page and read one quote from the book. It truly is magical and powerful.
The Alchemist, more than a Fiction, it is a Philosophical book. It leaves us with one message, To Not Lose Hope. When you have a dream or are passionate about something, Go Seek it. Do not Fear. Listen to Your Heart. You will be where you are supposed to be. Follow your Omens. Your Omens could be your Heart telling you to chase your dream. Read it and let the magic of this one of a type books happen to change your life.
“Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams, because every second of the search is a second’s encounter with God and with eternity.”
Rich Dad Poor Dad is about knowing the difference between Being Poor and Being Broke. In a relatively simple story, it differentiates Two men’s way of living, earning money and way of thinking. It makes it easier for a Reader to choose which path to follow in real life.
The Author has used real-life examples and scenarios to make one understand about the finance nuances, working, and power of money. Moreover, it also emphasizes on two greatest Human emotions, Greed and Fear. This book is for people who are either getting started in Business or already doing business. This incredible book/books will change your mindset and life about how you manage Money.
“The rich buy assets. The poor only have expenses. The middle class buy liabilities they think are assets.”
The First Book, I read of Robin Sharma was ” Who will cry when you die?” and The Monk who sold his Ferrari. I fell in love with his writing. It was one of my first Motivational books and it did impact me. However, The 5 AM club is something that each one of us knows about but does not really follow.
It enthralls a step-by-step method to protect the quietest hours of daybreak so you have time for exercise, self-renewal and personal growth. Getting up early is surely a task for most people. However, the necessity of getting up early and to change your life for the best, this book is a must-read. Robin Sharma has spent Four years to curate this masterpiece. You should just not miss reading this!
“A neuroscience-based practice proven to help make it easy to rise while most people are sleeping, giving you precious time for yourself to think, express your creativity and begin the day peacefully instead of being rushed.”
Based on the Law of attraction, The Secret silently teaches you to change how you think. It shows how to attract positive energy and believing in seeing only but the best. Further, Once you start reading this book and implementing this on a daily basis you will realize how it will affect your mental health. It is like, think about money and, wealth will attract these very things, causing them to manifest in your life. Have Faith and Practice The Secret whenever you can.
“You become what you think about most.. But you also attract what you think about most.”
Apart from reading these books, you could bring a change in your life live by Being Positive, Doing what you love the most, Being Consistent, Being Courageous. Lastly, Curate your Sphere of Influences!
For more check: thathumblepost
Image Source: Pixabay.com
Content creator with niches being Travel, Lifestyle, Technical.
I have worked in corporate and now
5 Books Every Woman Should Read: Books That Will Empower You
15 Books You Must Read In These Christmas Holidays!
When A Book Is Like A Lover Who Speaks To Your Soul And Nourishes It
With 2019 Closing The Decade, We Bring To You The Most Memorable Books Written By Women
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!