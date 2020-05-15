Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
A poem expressing the women objectifying society leading up to the Bois Locker room incident and her personal experience of being objectified during her school times.
When I read that chat on Instagram,
It felt it again that girls are ham.
Boys will always stay superior,
Girls are meant for Posteroanterior.
It reminded me of an instance,
Dated 15 years back.
When I got a card on my school bench,
Much to my memory playback.
The card looked harmless at first sight,
To view inside seems alright.
But soon I sensed the malignity,
A stranger’s words stripped my dignity.
When he admired my eyes,
Acutely judged my size.
The vulgarity was at its height,
When he fondly praised my thighs.
I wondered how a schoolboy was so terrible,
His discussions with other boys were unimaginable.
A world where a woman is slammed,
whom should I had taken this spam?
A world where women should support one another,
I was called names and my esteem was smothered.
I still wonder if someone should have come forward,
Comfort me with words and given me power.
I was fifteen, nothing but ashamed,
I was terrified, cried and took the blame.
The time has elapsed and times have changed,
I am brave and confident but drained,
Cause I’ll never reach there unless the society rearrange.
Image Source: Pixabay.com
An interactive and imaginative individual who follows her heart. Constantly striving for Women Safety, Security
One Fake Conversation, While Wrong, Does NOT Negate What The Bois Locker Room Chats Revealed
‘Girls Are NOT Your Property’ And 6 Other Lessons I Want My Son To Learn
In The Boys’ Locker Room, They Touch Her Without Her Consent Or Knowledge – WHAT Is This?
5 Ways The Girls Locker Room Is Different From The Boys Locker Room (While Neither Is Ok)
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!