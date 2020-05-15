During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Posted: May 15, 2020

A poem expressing the women objectifying society leading up to the Bois Locker room incident and her personal experience of being objectified during her school times.

When I read that chat on Instagram,
It felt it again that girls are ham.
Boys will always stay superior,
Girls are meant for Posteroanterior.

It reminded me of an instance,
Dated 15 years back.
When I got a card on my school bench,
Much to my memory playback.

The card looked harmless at first sight,
To view inside seems alright.
But soon I sensed the malignity,
A stranger’s words stripped my dignity.

When he admired my eyes,
Acutely judged my size.
The vulgarity was at its height,
When he fondly praised my thighs.

I wondered how a schoolboy was so terrible,
His discussions with other boys were unimaginable.
A world where a woman is slammed,
whom should I had taken this spam?

A world where women should support one another,
I was called names and my esteem was smothered.
I still wonder if someone should have come forward,
Comfort me with words and given me power.

I was fifteen, nothing but ashamed,
I was terrified, cried and took the blame.
The time has elapsed and times have changed,
I am brave and confident but drained,
Cause I’ll never reach there unless the society rearrange.

Parul Rautela

An interactive and imaginative individual who follows her heart. Constantly striving for Women Safety, Security

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

