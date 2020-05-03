Abhi Dilli Thodi Si Door Hai… !

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Waiting and patience are both virtues which nature has compelled us to practice now. Being restless will only make us miserable and frustrated.
I have been born and brought up in Delhi and have been happily staying in Hyderabad with my family for the past 15 years since I got married. I had in one of my earliest blogs (link-https://www.momspresso.com/parenting/a-memory-here-an-emotion-there/article/we-never-really-leave-home) mentioned about my yearly trips to Delhi during the summer vacations.
More than me, now it’s our kids who really look forward to almost one full month of pampering, not sticking to the routine and unlimited masti with cousins during the summer break.
Due to the current national lock-down, we will not be travelling to Delhi this year. I am sure, there are many like us who are in the same boat. Forget Delhi, we have actually not stepped out of our apartment for almost a month now. I was talking to my mother this morning who was feeling emotional about not being able to see her grand kids this summer. She was also hopeful and said “Don’t cancel your return tickets now. If situation improves come at least for a week in May”. I told her in a jovial way “Aap apne ghar ka bartan jhaddo pocha karo, humein apne ghar ka karne do 🙂 ” (You do your household chores and let us do ours here 🙂
While there was an initial adjustment phase for the entire family with no outside support in the form of house help, cook, pressure of work from home etc., looking at the positive side, this has truly made each one of us responsible in more ways than one :
It’s been 21 days since lock-down and this thought crossed my mind few days back….kids have been most supportive, patient, acting beyond their age and intellect (actually beyond my imagination). They have not stepped out for almost a month now. Not only do they help by doing age appropriate tasks, but also till date we have not heard any negative thoughts or expression of anxiety from them. Something we adults need to learn from kids. My elder one, 11 year old, is fully conversant with the situation. In fact, he reads the e-paper in the morning and is up to speed with the global situation.
Waiting and patience are both virtues which nature has compelled us to practice now. Being restless will only make us miserable and frustrated. May be this entire Corona episode was a much needed pause for the humanity to stop running, to stop chasing. And to think of it what were we running away from and what were we chasing? Sometimes I feel sorry about this entire situation…. what are we leaving for the next generation ? Hope some lessons are learnt soon…Maana Dilli abhi thodi door hai but we hope to be there soon !!!
