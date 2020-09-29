Emotions While Travelling

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
I went on a trekking trip with my colleagues, and it turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life!
Travelling is one of the best teachers, and the beauty of it lies in not knowing what it may bring you. My hiking trip to Triund in 2017 was a learning experience in it’s true sense. It was my first trip with my office colleagues, most of whom I knew only formally.
After sending my confirmation, the next interesting step was shopping for the trip. Hiking shoes, pants, T-shirts, UV protection hat, and so on. I enjoyed this part very much.
The date of my journey arrived. As soon as I reached the railway station, I was embarrassed to see that I was among the only two people out of a group of eleven, carrying big luggage. Next time, I am going to travel light, I promised myself.
Beautiful mountain vistas welcomed us en-route Dharamshala, making me look forward to this trip. We kept the evening relaxed to acclimatize and just visited the monastery.
We were scheduled to start at 8 a.m. the next day. It started raining heavily. Thankfully, the weather cleared in some time, and we could start our trek. We reached Triund by afternoon. The view left us spellbound as we were able to experience nature without any filter.
We were given big plastic covers and duffel bags for the stuff which we would require at Triund, to be carried on Pony. Items to be used on the way were to be carried in our backpacks.
We reached Triund by afternoon, after stopping for lunch provided by the tour operator. Our tents were ready and were on a twin sharing basis. We all sat and chatted. There was a bonfire arranged late evening, after it got dark.
Never in my life do I remember laughing so much that it hurt! It was quite chilly at night. Though I belong to Delhi and have spent 27 years of my life there, I call myself “Farzi (not real) Delhite” when it comes to bearing the cold weather.
Despite covering myself with multiple layers of clothing, and being packed in a sleeping bag, I still felt cold. The other girls in the group were in a similar situation. So we all decided to sleep in the servant rooms. Since we were very tired, we slept in no time. After we woke up in the morning, we were given two mugs of hot water per person to freshen up. Water is precious we all know, and how precious, we could realize only then.
Our guide suggested, we could either rest at Triund the entire day or trek to Laka Glacier and come back by evening. People were skeptical, and the group had mixed thoughts. We decided to go and trekked to Laka Glacier.
We reached there by 3 p.m. and clicked a few pictures as well. Soon we were greeted by a hailstorm. Fully drenched, we reached our base camp by late evening. Our guide was happy with what we had achieved that day, stating it was a very difficult trek for beginners. It was our willpower and the positive group energy I suppose, that we could achieve something so difficult.
I (and the rest of the group as well) was very selective in deciding what to carry in our hiking bag…. we were one-day-experienced trekkers after all.
Next day, we headed back to Dharamshala. I think by now, most of us were tired, missing our families and wanted to be back soon.
This experience made me go through a wide range of emotions varying from, agony, craziness, peace, positivity, and gratitude for simple things in life. There was a bonus of discovering new muscles in my body where the pain occurred. From early morning mild sun rays to peak sunshine, to lightning, rain, and hailstorms, we witnessed nature at its best. Apart from the backpack. I was carrying back once in a lifetime experience.
First published here.
Picture Credits: Pexels
Happy Soul, believer in gift called life, avid traveler and explorer, sometimes restless but mostly
