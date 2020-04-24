During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Who Am I?

Posted: April 24, 2020

We go through lives trying to understand who we are and what we stand for. It remains a deeply puzzling and even spiritual question for some people.

I am the boundless sky,
And that shooting star-
That does not shine but illuminates;
To heal your open scars!

My eyes are lit up by the holy spirits,
This makes me attractive and sublime-
My laughter is like a distilled poem;
That the world still tries to rhyme!

I talk of universes;
I break the spell of your generational curses-
I reverse your pain pattern;
And wipe out seals of melancholy created by Saturn!

I am that spark of divinity;
While the scientific truth is marvellous!
I undo piercing betrayals and infidelity,
You are a part of my whole that is stupendous!

My smile is like the winter sun,
Before the blizzard hurled-
My beauty is like the unforecasted spring-
Through the rest of you; let it unfurl!

Image Source: Pexels

Tushita Mukhopadhyay

I have worked as a PhD student at Institute of Science, Bangalore from 2012-2017

How Stories Of Hope & Revival Can Help At These Times - Author Anukrti Upadhyay

