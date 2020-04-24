Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
We go through lives trying to understand who we are and what we stand for. It remains a deeply puzzling and even spiritual question for some people.
I am the boundless sky,
And that shooting star-
That does not shine but illuminates;
To heal your open scars!
My eyes are lit up by the holy spirits,
This makes me attractive and sublime-
My laughter is like a distilled poem;
That the world still tries to rhyme!
I talk of universes;
I break the spell of your generational curses-
I reverse your pain pattern;
And wipe out seals of melancholy created by Saturn!
I am that spark of divinity;
While the scientific truth is marvellous!
I undo piercing betrayals and infidelity,
You are a part of my whole that is stupendous!
My smile is like the winter sun,
Before the blizzard hurled-
My beauty is like the unforecasted spring-
Through the rest of you; let it unfurl!
Image Source: Pexels
I have worked as a PhD student at Institute of Science, Bangalore from 2012-2017
The Secret Thoughts Of A Broken Girl [Part-2]
The Women Behind Women’s Web: Preethi Krishnan
An Open Letter To The Holier-than-thou Persons In The Previous Generation
How I Set Myself Free Of The Perfection Trap
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!