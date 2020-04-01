What It Means To Be A Housewife

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
A Housewife. She is not another woman without a salary. There is much more to her than you can ever see.
She doesn’t just marry the man,
She marries,
The kitchen knife,
The talcum powder,
The choked sink,
The mess of toys,
The humid kitchen,
The whistle of the pressure cooker,
The snuggles,
The ruffles under the bedsheet,
The unexpected visits to the doctor,
The loud banter of her children,
The continuous sound of the TV,
The faraway look of her husband,
The clothes getting wet in a sudden spell of rain,
The foamy bathroom,
The quiet cup of tea,
The calculator for monthly groceries,
The recipe notebook,
The crayons spread all across the floor,
The sleepless nights,
The kittie parties,
The surprise birthday parties,
The cold stares,
The long phone conversations,
The spilled milk,
The filled dustbin,
Like a fish in the aquarium,
She marries the house,
By love, by choice or by fate.
She is not another woman without a salary,
There is much more to her than you can ever see.
Love her more than you judge her.
This is the least you could do for her,
And for yourself.
First published here.
Image source: a still from Tumhari Sulu
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am a Computer Science graduate by qualification, an Information Security Consultant by profession and
The Story Of A Mother Who Stood Against All Odds For Her Children – My Mother, My Greatest Inspiration
Letting Go [#ShortStory]
What Do You Want Your Daughters To Be – Confident Women Or Meek Paraya Dhan?
Working Woman Or Homemaker: Does It Matter What Others Think?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!