  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > What It Means To Be A Housewife

What It Means To Be A Housewife

Posted: April 1, 2020
A Housewife. She is not another woman without a salary. There is much more to her than you can ever see.

She doesn’t just marry the man,
She marries,
The kitchen knife,
The talcum powder,
The choked sink,
The mess of toys,
The humid kitchen,
The whistle of the pressure cooker,
The snuggles,
The ruffles under the bedsheet,
The unexpected visits to the doctor,
The loud banter of her children,
The continuous sound of the TV,
The faraway look of her husband,
The clothes getting wet in a sudden spell of rain,
The foamy bathroom,
The quiet cup of tea,
The calculator for monthly groceries,
The recipe notebook,
The crayons spread all across the floor,
The sleepless nights,
The kittie parties,
The surprise birthday parties,
The cold stares,
The long phone conversations,
The spilled milk,
The filled dustbin,

Like a fish in the aquarium,
She marries the house,
By love, by choice or by fate.

She is not another woman without a salary,
There is much more to her than you can ever see.

Love her more than you judge her.
This is the least you could do for her,

And for yourself.

First published here.

Image source: a still from Tumhari Sulu

Sarba Roy

I am a Computer Science graduate by qualification, an Information Security Consultant by profession and

