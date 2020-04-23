My Bruised Heart Needs To Be Heard

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
This poem is a battle cry. It is a reaffirmation of the author’s belief in her own strength and her ability to shed shackles and rise.
I have spent a lifetime in the shadows
Veiled from the world
Following mutely in your footsteps,
Hiding behind your form.
I have been stowed, in the gallows
Like a veiled Madonna
Shown only to enhance your stature
And then shut out again.
That has been my life, my destiny.
So far that I have accepted,
But the fires of feminism that rage
In me, refuse to ebb now.
My battered soul demands succour
My bleeding lips and
My bruised heart, need to be heard
For enough is enough!
Image is a still from Wonder Woman
Sonal believes that life is a repertoire of anecdotes strung together in a colourful array,
