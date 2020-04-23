During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
battle cry

My Bruised Heart Needs To Be Heard

Posted: April 23, 2020
Tags:

This poem is a battle cry. It is a reaffirmation of the author’s belief in her own strength and her ability to shed shackles and rise.

I have spent a lifetime in the shadows
Veiled from the world
Following mutely in your footsteps,
Hiding behind your form.

I have been stowed, in the gallows
Like a veiled Madonna
Shown only to enhance your stature
And then shut out again.

That has been my life, my destiny.
So far that I have accepted,
But the fires of feminism that rage
In me, refuse to ebb now.

My battered soul demands succour
My bleeding lips and
My bruised heart, need to be heard
For enough is enough!

Image is a still from Wonder Woman

