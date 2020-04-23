Lara Dutta & Rinku Rajguru Look Badass & Bindass In Trailer Of Their Upcoming Web Series ‘Hundred’

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Disney+Hotstar just dropped the trailer of web series Hundred coming soon, starring Lara Dutta as a cop, and we’re looking forward to a binge watch.
At this time of social isolation, keeping yourself entertained to kill boredom is a prime requirement. To fulfil this requirement all OTT platforms are coming up with amazing shows to binge-watch.
Adding to this list, Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of web series Hundred, which stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Sairaat fame Rinku Rajguru. All episodes will be out on April 25th.
Do Khiladi, Problem Bhaari! Iss anokhi Jodi ki unexpected kahaani aa rahi hai jald hi!
Hotstar Specials presents #Hundred, all episodes out on April 25th.
.
.@LaraDutta @karan009wahi #RinkuRajguru @rat_films#Hundred #HotstarSpecialsHundred #DoKhiladiProblemBhaari pic.twitter.com/8Db6smlGyq
— Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) April 21, 2020
Do Khiladi, Problem Bhaari! Iss anokhi Jodi ki unexpected kahaani aa rahi hai jald hi!
Hotstar Specials presents #Hundred, all episodes out on April 25th.
.
.@LaraDutta @karan009wahi #RinkuRajguru @rat_films#Hundred #HotstarSpecialsHundred #DoKhiladiProblemBhaari pic.twitter.com/8Db6smlGyq
— Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) April 21, 2020
Lara Dutta Bhupathi in the series plays the role of ACP Saumya Shukla and Rinku plays the character of Netra. In the trailer, we can see that ACP Soumya Shukla holds a big position, but describes her job as an ‘Item Girl’ to the department.
On the other hand, Netra is shown as a person who puts everyone’s priority before her own, though she does have dreams of visiting Switzerland. Her life takes a complete turn when she is detected with a tumour and has only 100 days left to live.
After this, the story follows Netra’s life. She is looking for thrills in life and is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious ACP Saumya Shukla who is looking for a promotion. As they both unite to accomplish their own goals in 100 days, chaos ensues. (The official synopsis).
The show has been directed by filmmakers Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. Apart from producing and directing, Shabbir has also co-written the script. Describing the story he said ‘The story is about these two contrasting women. How they come together as a team. The story also deals with all the misogyny surrounding women.” (As published in Koimoi)
Lara described the show as led by a ‘Dysfunctional Jodi’
‘The makers have carefully scripted the show to bring alive action and humour in a very entertaining way. One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen. My character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life. We see that the more complex is a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life’ she said in a statement as published in Firstpost for the release of the trailer of web series Hundred.
Rinku on the other hand through an Instagram post while releasing the trailer of web series Hundred, described her character’s life as ‘Netra ke sapne toh the Switzerland ke, par zindagi nikli sandaas!’ (Netra dreams to have a dreamy life in Switzerland but it turns out to be as shitty as a toilet).
In a statement published in IndiaToday, Rinku said ‘Hundred is my first ever digital show. It has been a great working experience. This medium is on a boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times. It is a pleasure to be a part of this digital world, especially a platform like Hotstar that has such wide reach. What drew me towards the character of Netra is that people will see a new side in each episode’.
Apart from both of them the show also stars Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande.
Both Lara and Rinku are doing their digital debut with Hundred and the trailer looks very promising. This mixture of Badass and Bindass will be a treat to watch.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
Don’t Miss These 7 Feminist Series On Netflix. We Promise You’ll Thank Us!
Unlike Dhadak 10 Movie Remakes That Were Actually Good, Or Even Better Than the Original
I Watched The Series Finale Of Modern Family And This Is Why I Will Miss The Show!
Tired Of Saas-Bahu Soaps? Watch These Four Web-Series (And One TV Show) All About The Girls!
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!