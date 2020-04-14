6 Quotes By Dr. B.R. Ambedkar On Feminism & Equality To Remind Us To Continue Our Fight

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
On Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary it is important to remember him for his fight for the Dalits and feminism. Here are 6 quotes to remember him by.
Born on 14th April 1891, B R Ambedkar has become a larger than life figure in our current political as well as historical discourse. He conquered the international academic world and became a research scholar in political science, law and economics. This helped him gain quite an insight about the society, inequality and rights. The second half of his career was characterised by his involvement in political activities and social movements.
Being a Dalit, he experienced and witnessed some of the cruel social injustices against the Dalits such as untouchability and segregation. While practising law in the High Court of Bombay, he tried to empower and uplift individuals who were branded ‘untouchables.’
Other than that, he also believed that women needed to be educated in order for the society to prosper. Today, on his birth anniversary, it is important to remember him with these quotes on feminism and women empowerment.
“Be educated, be organised and be agitated.”
“Class is a state of mind.”
“I measure the progress of a community with the degree of progress women have achieved.”
“The stories of women entering into public discussions with men on most abstruse subjects of religion, philosophy and metaphysics are by in no means few.”
“What are we having this liberty for? We are having this liberty to reform our social system, which is full of inequality, discrimination and other things, which conflict with our fundamental rights.”
“We shall see better days soon and our progress will be accelerated if male education is persuaded side by side with female education.”
