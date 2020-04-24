During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > Azaan.. Gaana?

Azaan.. Gaana?

Posted: April 24, 2020

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.

Who am I to correct someone who is just figuring out the world and almost every day is coming across something new and amusing?

Today was a crazy busy day. How technology has made sure everyone stays connected, is amazing. The only relief in the lockdown work from home scenario is, I can work all day wearing my shorts. For an online workshop today, I got dressed in a shirt and shorts. How peaceful and comfortable that is!

Right after the evening session of the workshop got over, as I was sitting on my terrace, I heard the sound of azaan. Hearing the azaan so clearly, my two year old asked me : mumma, gaana? (Song?)

Sounds We Hear

I told her no, its azaan. She again asked : azaan gaana? Then again I told her no azaan. After the third time, I simply didn’t correct her again. Who am I to tell her what to make of the sounds that she hears? I love the pitter patter of the rain and to me, its music. I love the leaves of the trees ruffling and I feel that’s music too. The waves in the sea make their own music. Who am I to correct someone who is just figuring out the world and almost every day is coming across something new and amusing?

My daughter is just 2 and its too soon to explain to her the difference between music and songs (gaana) and she has no concept of religion or prayer since we are non believers and don’t pray at all.

Different Religions

I am looking forward to the day I would slowly introduce the different religions of the world to her. I try and remember how my parents did that. My earliest encounter with religion was not prayer or me being told there is a God. It was more on the lines of how a lot of people have different faiths and how the world functions.

I was never told what my religion is and I never saw my parents praying. For me, religion was more to do with the concepts, historical aspects and not superstitions and it definitely wasn’t something that I couldn’t question. The concept of God or Allah or Bhagwan was left on me to be understood. Whenever I asked my parents about God and its existence, they never gave me any answers as the final truth. They left that to me to figure out. By the time I was in 12th standard, i had read Quran, Bible and Geeta. I had zillions of questions and thats how my love for world history began.

Search For Answers

The quest to find answers led me to the two most interesting parts of my life: World History and the Mysteries of the Universe.

The world history made me sensitive, helped me in understanding my present and the mysteries of the universe taught me to look at the bigger picture and see beyond religions and Gods and basically, made me an atheist.

That was my journey. I am curious to see how the journey unfolds for my daughter. All I intend to do is, give her examples of logical thinking and logically seeing life and help her in becoming a rational human being. Rest, it’s her journey. For now, yeah, azaan.. gaana.

Riti

Bohemian.

Learn More

How Stories Of Hope & Revival Can Help At These Times - Author Anukrti Upadhyay

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

My Name Is Kshitija, I Am His Horizon

Saira's crazy courage

Saira’s Crazy Courage [#Shortlisted]

The Girl Who Wanted To Grow Up To Become A Pilot, Now Temporarily Impure…

Personal Effects [#ShortStory Winner – Muse Of The Month]

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

#SheReads

Trending

Dear Husbands, Lockdown Is Not About Having Sex When And Where You Wish
A Woman Is Not An Object To Be Admired, She’s A Whole Person Whose Intellect Needs To Be Valued
Rangoli & Babita Spout Communal Hate, But Shouldn’t We Call Out Recklessness Across Religions?
No Dear Men, You Don’t Get Equal Say In A Pregnancy Because Women Put In 95% Of The Work

Best Loved Stories

6 Eco Friendly Farm Stays Around Bangalore | Vacation Planner Ideas For You

conversation with sita

An Illuminating (But Very Real) Conversation With Sita That Happened In My Head

Anamika Majumdar

The Case Of Anamika Majumdar: Why Are So Many Good Women Made To Feel Not Good Enough In Marriage?

Ten Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs in Bangladesh: Know Thy Neighbor

Don’t Judge Women On Their Bangles, Bindis And Bicchiyas