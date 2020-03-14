What Is Poetry ?

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Wordsworth defines a poet as a person of more comprehensive soul. A poet is different from others, because he/she has a more lively sensibility, and his/her emotions and passions are more enthusiastic, tenderer and more powerful. A poet has a greater knowledge of human nature, the poet is not only a social instrument but an individual, pleased with his/her own passions and volitions. The poet has a greater degree of imaginative power than others, a power of looking from heaven to earth and earth to heaven.
Poetry is the sliver of the moon lost in the belly of a golden frog.
Poetry is the opening and closing of the door ,leaving those who look through to guess what is seen during a moment.
Poetry is a phantom script telling how rainbows are made and why they go away.
It is the humming of a soul
a soul full of emotions
emotions, often hidden
hidden like desires with deeper longing
longings that have been swept away
away, into deep hearts, deeper than the ocean
Poetry is someone’s feelings,
feelings which are covert.
Covert like the heartbeats,
heartbeats full of thousand stories.
Stories full of memories,
memories of love, sadness and euphoria
Poetry is an incomplete song
a song for the world to comprehend.
It may evoke an experience
sometimes notional sometimes semantic
yet, it is not everyone’s cup of tea
It is the rhythm of the misunderstood.
It is the calling of the introverts.
It is the pulse of a dreamer.
a metaphor through a mirror.
a silent prayer to the divine.
Image via Pixabay
