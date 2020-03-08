  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > The woman in me, The Woman In You The Woman In Everyone Needs To Be Celebrated

The woman in me, The Woman In You The Woman In Everyone Needs To Be Celebrated

Posted: March 8, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

Here’s something to salute that spirit of womanhood and the wonderful qualities that make up every lovely female form.

Women need to be celebrated every day. They give life, enhance life and are life itself. This is a poem to honour the true beauty of a woman. Every woman has these amazing qualities and much more! Woman play many roles with perfection and still stay grounded and humble. Here’s something to salute that spirit of womanhood and the wonderful qualities that make up every lovely female form.

On this Women’s Day, this is my tribute to women all around who inspire me each day to do my best and be my best.

The woman in me is fearless

She can face any storm

No challenge is too big

Inner resilience is her form

The woman in me is loving

Wearing on her sleeve, her emotion

See what she creates

With a little bit of affection

The woman in me is intelligent

She is alert and aware

No matter the problem

There’s a solution she can share

The woman in me is independent

Standing out in a crowd

Set her free in her decisions

Her accomplishments make you proud

The woman in me is confident

With dreams of her own

Give her wings and you’ll see

Seeds of success being sown

The woman in me exudes beauty

Through the pureness in her heart

Her kindness and generosity

Always sets her apart

The woman in me is strong

Nothing can touch her family

She stands like a shield

Protecting them calmly

The woman in me is much more

She gives her body and soul

Mother, daughter, sister, friend and wife

In everything, life’s given her a role

Once God made man

The heart was still incomplete

For life to bloom he made a woman

As she was the heartbeat

Share this poem with as many women as you can and make them feel good about themselves. Let’s be there to support each other and fix each other’s crowns, not knock them off!

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Prerna Wahi

Prerna Wahi worked in the corporate world for 7 years. In the past few years,

Learn More

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

becoming a mom

This Is The Story Of How Becoming A Mom Taught Me To Love Myself

strong woman

What Makes For A ‘Strong Woman’? This 9-Point Answer May Surprise You…

Dear Society, Obsess Over A Woman’s Dreams, NOT If She Is Married Or Has A Baby

Is Motherhood A Woman’s Ultimate Achievement?

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

women actors speaking up IWD
5 Leading Ladies Of The Big Screen Who Raised Their Voice For All Women
One Day, Between Being A Mother, Wife And Employee, I Chose To Be Me. Just Me
5 Daughters In Law Declare: “My Mother In Law Is My Biggest Champion At Home”
Pragya Singh Atijeevan Foundation
When People Stare At Me I Smile At Them, Says Pragya Singh, Acid Attack Survivor And Activist

Best Loved Stories

Why We Must Stop Asking “When Is The Good News?”

The Untold Tale Of Soorpanakha

Motherhood: A Song For Life Contest

Indian women who have made a difference

10 Inspiring Indian Women Who Have Made A World Of Difference With Their Work

An Open Letter To A Modern Daughter-In-Law