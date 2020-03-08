The woman in me, The Woman In You The Woman In Everyone Needs To Be Celebrated

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Here’s something to salute that spirit of womanhood and the wonderful qualities that make up every lovely female form.
Women need to be celebrated every day. They give life, enhance life and are life itself. This is a poem to honour the true beauty of a woman. Every woman has these amazing qualities and much more! Woman play many roles with perfection and still stay grounded and humble. Here’s something to salute that spirit of womanhood and the wonderful qualities that make up every lovely female form.
On this Women’s Day, this is my tribute to women all around who inspire me each day to do my best and be my best.
The woman in me is fearless
She can face any storm
No challenge is too big
Inner resilience is her form
The woman in me is loving
Wearing on her sleeve, her emotion
See what she creates
With a little bit of affection
The woman in me is intelligent
She is alert and aware
No matter the problem
There’s a solution she can share
The woman in me is independent
Standing out in a crowd
Set her free in her decisions
Her accomplishments make you proud
The woman in me is confident
With dreams of her own
Give her wings and you’ll see
Seeds of success being sown
The woman in me exudes beauty
Through the pureness in her heart
Her kindness and generosity
Always sets her apart
The woman in me is strong
Nothing can touch her family
She stands like a shield
Protecting them calmly
The woman in me is much more
She gives her body and soul
Mother, daughter, sister, friend and wife
In everything, life’s given her a role
Once God made man
The heart was still incomplete
For life to bloom he made a woman
As she was the heartbeat
Share this poem with as many women as you can and make them feel good about themselves. Let’s be there to support each other and fix each other’s crowns, not knock them off!
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Prerna Wahi worked in the corporate world for 7 years. In the past few years,
This Is The Story Of How Becoming A Mom Taught Me To Love Myself
What Makes For A ‘Strong Woman’? This 9-Point Answer May Surprise You…
Dear Society, Obsess Over A Woman’s Dreams, NOT If She Is Married Or Has A Baby
Is Motherhood A Woman’s Ultimate Achievement?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!