  1. Home > Newsmakers > Women Are Great Sailors Too, Says SC, Giving Them Permanent Commission In The Navy

Women Are Great Sailors Too, Says SC, Giving Them Permanent Commission In The Navy

Posted: March 18, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

After Indian Army, the Navy, too, opened its doors for women. On Tuesday, SC announced women officers can sail as efficiently as men. 

Right now, a lot of things happening around the world are making life seem extremely bleak. However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India gave us a reason to celebrate a little and hope for better things in the future.

The Supreme Court came out strongly for women in the Indian Navy on Tuesday, NDTV reported. “Women officers can sail as effectively as male officers,” was announced by the Apex Court. It also further stated denying permanent commission to lady officers who have served the nation will result in a serious ‘miscarriage of justice.’

Women are as efficient sailors as men 

The court gave out the judgement on the statutory bar on women officers inducted before 2008 from being given permanent commission in the navy. And very strictly commented that the government cannot discriminate between men and women. 

“They (women) can sail with the same efficiency as male officers,” said the bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachur and also had Justice Ajay Rastogi. The division bench also rejected the Centre’s discriminatory stand that sea sailing duties cannot be granted to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in the Navy. All because the Navy’s Russian vessels do not have washrooms for them.

The court said that it wasn’t right to deprive serving women officers of the opportunity to work as equals with men. So, not providing them with a permanent commission in the Indian Navy is “plainly discriminatory.”

It also observed that to assume that women officers are ill-suited to certain avocations which involve them bring abroad ships is not just to their dedication and talent. Both men and women officers have an equal worth of the and equally dedicate their lives to serving in the cause of the nation.

The apex court stated that an equal opportunity to women officers ensures that many other women get the opportunity to overcome their histories of discrimination. By making professions non-gendered and based on competence, ability and performance, we can curb discrimination. 

A new gateway for women 

This order comes as a very bright judgement for women. Now permanent commission officers can serve in the Navy till they retire, unlike SSC officers, who generally are women. An SSC can serve for ten years and can be extend their service by four more years, or serve a total of 14 years.

In February, 2020, in a similar judgment, the apex court granted a permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army at par with male officers, including a command posting. Both these orders have opened a new gateway for women and have made professions less gendered and more competence based. 

Even the Supreme Court, now, has agreed that to make assumptions on women’s abilities, their role and achievements in the army ‘is an insult not only to women but also to the Indian Army.’

So high time that the society understands no job is meant for men or women. Instead professions are driven by passion and dedication and these qualities are not defined by one’s gender.

Picture credits: Indian Naval Website

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Nishtha Pandey

I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.

Learn More

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

women in command

Supreme Court Rules Against Centre: Women Can Now Hold Command Posts In Indian Army

Indian Army Creates History – Indian Women Can Now Directly Enrol As Soldiers!

Are Women Really Unsuitable For Command Posts, Or Is The Army Scared Of Losing Its All–Male Bastion?

Want To Join The Indian Armed Forces? 4 Courageous Women Give Us A Peek Into Armed Forces Life

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

Aideu Handique, The First Woman To Act In Assamese Cinema, Paid A Price For It
Women Belong In The Kitchen And So Do Men, For Food Has No Gender
7 Practical Tips For Parents With Children Stuck At Home Due To Corona!
Abusive Outrage Against Neha Dhupia Highlights How Selective Our Sense Of Morality Is

Best Loved Stories

20 Culture Shocks That Indians Experience in America

women doctors in India

10 Pathbreaking Women Doctors In India Whom We Salute On Doctor’s Day!

Anissia Batra: One More Precious Life Lost To Dowry

10 Indian Movies That Did Justice To The LGBT Community: Movies You Must Watch

educated illiterate

It’s 2019, But Most Indians Remain The Educated Illiterate, With 19th Century Mindsets!